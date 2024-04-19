Pioneering nuclear technology company Curio closes $14 million seed round to drive clean energy innovation





WASHINGTON , April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Washington, DC-based Curio Legacy Ventures is advancing closed fuel cycles through innovative technologies such as NuCycle, an innovative nuclear waste recycling technology. We are proud to announce the successful closure of this project. Total proceeds from the seed round were $14 million. This achievement represents a significant step forward in the company's mission to establish clean nuclear power as a catalyst for global prosperity and sustainability.

In this pioneering partnership, Curio has secured $7.5 million in private sector funding led by Synergos Holdings, a venture studio focused on conceptualizing, developing and advancing innovative deep technologies. “Curio's innovative technology and breakthrough approach to business management will enable us to serve the U.S. and our customers in ways never seen before,” said Edward McGinniss, President and CEO of Curio. The full potential of the global nuclear market can now be exploited. We are clearly on the brink of a new nuclear age and are critical towards a closed and sustainable nuclear cycle. and our commitment to developing transformative nuclear technologies is fundamental to our mission to achieve clean nuclear energy. We are the world's leading supplier of energy, next generation radioisotopes and nuclides.

The public sector played a key role in driving Curio's successful seed round by awarding four significant grants from the Department of Energy (DOE). These grants include the prestigious ARPA-E award as part of the UNF Conversion of Radioisotopes to Energy (CURIE) program, and his two awards from the Office for the Advancement of Nuclear Innovation (GAIN) program. Also included. In addition, Curio announced that through a newly established Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with ENERGYWERX, an innovative DOE initiative aimed at accelerating partnership formation to strengthen the expansion of clean energy solutions, Won the Sex Research Award. The federal government's contribution to these awards totals $5.8 million, representing 80% of his total award of $7.25 million, while Curio will contribute the remaining 20% ​​in accordance with federal Department of Energy cost-sharing requirements. We remain committed to providing.

In a strategic move, Curio also has four collaborations with prominent national laboratories, including Idaho National Laboratory (INL), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Pacific North National Laboratory (PNNL), and Sandia. We forged a partnership through a development agreement (CRADA). , along with other key industry stakeholders such as utility companies and local communities. This collaborative approach represents an unprecedented development strategy for the commercialization of nuclear waste recycling technology in the United States, and we are excited to expand these partnerships while advancing the development and demonstration of innovative technologies. shows commitment.

This round attracted significant interest from strategic investors in the nuclear sector as well as long-term impact investors, further demonstrating Curio's innovative approach to the development and deployment of nuclear technology. The Moskowitz brothers, founders and managing partners of Synergos, shared their views on the partnership, saying, “Our journey in deep technology innovation underscores our commitment to a future where innovation and prosperity intersect. By investing in breakthrough ideas like Curio, we It is Curio's development from concept to reality that moves us towards a future where all humanity can thrive, and our team for an innovative framework that ensures sustained success for all stakeholders. An example of dedication. ”

Curio's vision of closed fuel cycles, powered by innovative technologies like NuCycle, is at the forefront of transforming the energy landscape. Curio paves the way for a sustainable and prosperous future by addressing environmental, security and market concerns. Looking to the future, Curio plans to leverage the success of its seed round to bridge further development and expand its portfolio of technological advancements. The Series A funding round is scheduled to coincide with the completion of laboratory-scale demonstration activities by the end of 2025, leaving Curio poised to accelerate its mission and drive innovation in the nuclear energy sector.

About ARPA-E:

ARPA-E advances high-potential, high-impact clean energy technologies across a wide range of technology areas that are strategic to U.S. energy security. Learn more about these efforts and ARPA-E's efforts to ensure the United States continues to lead the world in the development and deployment of advanced clean energy technologies.

About Curio Legacy Ventures:

Curio Legacy Ventures, Inc., headquartered in Washington, DC, is working to advance closed fuel cycles through pioneering technologies such as NuCycle, a patented process for nuclear fuel recycling. Curio aims to establish clean nuclear power as a catalyst for global prosperity and sustainability by addressing environmental, security and market concerns. Curio is leading the way toward a cleaner, brighter future with a vision for the United States to be an energy exporter and supplier of nuclear fuel, energy, and next-generation radioisotopes and nuclides.

About Curio Solutions

A novel approach to nuclear technology development that “closes the cycle” Having dedicated ourselves to developing the key nuclear technologies that will create the closed nuclear cycle, we believe that the Second Nuclear Age is the future we have all been waiting for. Masu. With clean nuclear power as the cornerstone of our beliefs, CURIO envisions a world in which the United States is an energy exporter and supplier of nuclear fuel, energy, and next-generation radioisotopes and nuclides.

