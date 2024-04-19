Stories from the United Nations Archives: The UN's retro cutting-edge technology





1948: United Nations invention records multiple languages

Accuracy, speed, and precision were the hallmarks of a modern machine developed and deployed by the United Nations in 1948 to record multilingual conferences.

At the time, note-takers hired to cover meetings had to pass a 200-word-per-minute test. Sadly, humans are humans too and can suddenly fall ill or miss a word during an argument.

Enter the device with new features (pictured above).

Applying traditional recording equipment, we generated an automated soundtrack that also captured the fastest spoken words in a multilingual meeting.

Final product: a vinyl album that can be referenced for verification purposes if needed.

In-progress meetings are routed to the radio station by a double plug system (as shown). One line carries the conference or interpretation to the transmission board, and the other line carries it over the telephone line. (File)

1950s: Live from New York, it's the United Nations!

In the mid-20th century, United Nations Radio produced daily news in as many as 25 languages ​​and broadcast and recorded official meetings at United Nations Headquarters.

Accurate and verbatim reporters and spokespersons will cover First Committee meetings. (File)

Using the latest (at the time) equipment, a specialized team monitored ongoing meetings and routed them to a radio station with a double-plug system (see photo above).

One line carried conferences and interpretations to the transmission board, depending on the language required, and the other line carried conferences and interpretations over telephone lines to the bureau.

1950s: All words are written in shorthand

In the conference room, editors and verbatim reporters were hard at work alongside reporters covering the conference.

Skilled fingers ran silently over the keys of modern stenography machines and stenographer pads.

I wrote everything down on paper, both the original speech and its interpretation.

As members of the most capable verbatim press corps, many of these men and women had years of experience in international conferences, often with backgrounds in the League of Nations.

1951: Lid removed

Once completed, your document is ready to print.

When the United Nations Secretariat opened at United Nations Headquarters in New York in 1951, the on-site printing shop filled most of the basement with giant printing presses, typesetting stations, and other specialized publishing equipment.

A phototypesetter working at the United Nations Headquarters. (File)

William L. Watson, head of bookbinding in the reproduction department, helped develop new bookbinding techniques in 1952.

Typesetters began the day by opening large flat boxes containing small metal replicas of the alphabet and punctuation marks in various fonts, about the size of a manual typewriter's punching machine.

At the end of each day, the last typesetter working replaced the closed box to protect the contents from dust, and then called the United Nations Press Office to report that the lid was closed.

The phrase made its way into daily announcements on the Secretariat intercom system in the UN Spokesperson's Office, similarly telling reporters, staff, and representatives that the day was over and that no official statement was scheduled to be published.

William L. Watson, head binder of the Reproduction Department, demonstrated a step forward in the new technology he helped develop in 1952. (File)

1960s: Heat from the press

Once the minutiae was recorded on paper, assistants sent the paper to the editor through pneumatic tubes installed throughout the building.

United Nations Headquarters provides state-of-the-art technological equipment to make conferences easy to understand for participants and visitors, and to make them available to observers, viewers, and readers. (File)

In addition, a small dumbwaiter elevator capable of accommodating several stacks of documents serves as a quick link between the print shop and offices such as the Conference Coverage Section and the UN Press Secretary's Office to store priority documents such as the Secretary General's Office. were embedded in certain floors. General statements, daily summaries, and press releases.

Journalists discovered these materials on a specially constructed mid-century metal rack that still stands on the second floor of the United Nations Secretariat.

In various rooms and chambers, participants visited conference officers at provided counters to collect the latest draft resolutions and past minutes, as well as pencils, notepads, ashtrays, etc., as needed.

2012: Abolished printing

Although the frenetic process of covering conferences remains largely unchanged today, the United Nations has adapted to the 21st century with newer technology and innovation.

Nearly 80 years later, ashtrays are gone in conference rooms, and computers and the Internet have replaced the need for incompetent waiters and helped eliminate the rush and demand for printed materials that are no longer needed.

When Hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012, flooding damaged most of the UN's printing plants, which were subsequently downsized at a time when the world was already moving toward sustainability. it was done.

Many documents were no longer printed in large quantities and instead posted on the United Nations website.

Same mission in the 21st century: precision, speed, accuracy.

The Department of Global Communications has a new 21st-century name, replacing the former Office of Public Affairs, but it relies on the same 20th-century mission of precision, speed, and accuracy.

Journalists can now find unofficial summaries of meetings online immediately after the meeting ends, as well as social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. You can now follow UN news updates in 10 languages: English, Swahili, and Urdu. .

UN staff covering the conference will be able to review their work instantly through UN web television, rather than on vinyl or audio cassettes produced hours after the gavel.

Adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that closed the Secretariat in 2020, UN Web TV now hosts all official in-person and virtual meetings in the UN's six official languages ​​(Arabic It broadcasts live and on-demand online in Chinese, English, French, and Russian. and Spanish), also available from his YouTube website at the United Nations.

Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy for Syria, was seen leaving the Security Council stakeout area after briefing journalists after a Security Council meeting on the situation in the country. (File)

History at the United Nations Headquarters

The United Nations Secretariat still has history.

Even when the printing press stopped and the box containing the typeset letters was discarded, the lid remained closed. United Nations News named its signature podcast series after this phrase. That phrase still echoes through his announcements over the intercom of his second-floor UN press office as a cherished beacon announcing the end of his workday.

Meanwhile, thanks to the United Nations Dag Hammarskjold Library and the United Nations Audiovisual Library, tens of thousands of years old official Documents are digitized.

Check out the UN video story from the UN Archives episode here and follow the accompanying series here. Next week, let's dig into history again.

And with that invitation, the lid closed.

UN Conference Coverage A spokesperson from the Security Council chamber summarized the discussions on Syria in 2016. (File)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/04/1148711 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos