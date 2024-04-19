Breakthrough innovation wins big at 17th New Venture Challenge Finals | Challenge to new ventures





The Foodwise startup team, Jennifer Bundrant (Leeds Business School, Class of '23), Hashir Luqman (University of Engineering and Applied Sciences), Emma Bonave (Leeds Business School) and Byron Patten (Leeds Business School) pose with friends and family and a check for $100,000 in prize money. Photo: Glenn Asakawa, University of Boulder.

The 2024 New Venture Challenge (NVC) culminated with a final showcase on April 17 in front of a live audience cheering on the next big innovations at the University of Colorado Boulder. In an event filled with great ideas and even greater entrepreneurial spirit, five teams competed for $165,000 in prize money.

University of Boulder President Phil DiStefano welcomed attendees to the Boulder Theater to celebrate the 17th year of the University of Boulder Elite Entrepreneurship Competition. The New Venture Challenge is a vibrant and supportive starting point for students, faculty, and staff to learn how to make a big impact through new startups and nonprofits, and to launch new businesses with innovative funding. DiStefano said.

Mr. DiStefano told a packed theater that NVC, as a top-ranked collegiate entrepreneurship competition, has recognized winners representing a variety of industries, including environmental sustainability, health care, music and entertainment, and food, throughout its history. He said he launched 1,176 new businesses and distributed $1.4 million in funding. and agriculture and manufacturing.

DiStefano said he and NVC Director Stan Hickory introduced the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative, which brings together and advances work being done on campus and throughout the community to create big impact. Through interdisciplinary efforts and collaborations, UW-Boulder is expanding beyond the classroom and lab to enrich communities and address pressing social change through entrepreneurship.

Hickory told the audience that the five finalists who shared the stage at the event were chosen from a field of 92 ventures and represent every corner of the university and greater community. The New Venture Challenge is truly the culmination of our work, Hickory said. Hickory said she loves seeing the Front Range entrepreneurial community come together at the Boulder Theater to support students, faculty and staff as they launch their ventures.

Co-hosts Diane Miles (CEO of Dope Mom Life) and Olivia Omega (senior director of marketing and communications, Denver Scholarship Foundation) introduced the judges for the live venture pitch. Natty Zola, Matchstick Ventures Partner. Windpact's COO and Access Mode co-founder is Kevin Allen, and Colorado Health and Tech Centers' founder, CEO, and president is Afshin Safavi.

Representatives from five teams proposed new solutions, including reducing food waste, increasing home ownership, improving hotel prices, detecting soil health, and leveraging technology to manage sports.

The judges praised each venture's presentation and challenged each team to ask questions about their business concept. After deliberation, the selection of the judges was announced, and confetti rained down on the stage. Each finalist walked away with a check, with the top two teams winning a total of $145,000 and three additional teams splitting the $20,000 prize.

Innovation across the CU ecosystem

The diversity of this year's teams and ventures is a testament to the success of the growing ecosystem and programming beyond campus that supports the development of innovative and entrepreneurial ideas. Here at UW Boulder, we have a team that represents the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem through the Embark program, including students, graduate students, faculty and community members, Hickory said. The depth and breadth of entrepreneurs and venture companies is amazing, and it will be exciting to see which companies make it to the finals.

Take, for example, FoodWise, a startup born out of last fall's sustainability hackathon. Hickory said these are students who didn't have an idea or a team. They came to hackathons to discover problems and come together to find solutions. Brainstorming after this session, co-founders Emma Bonave and Byron Patten initially considered starting a company to reduce food waste in restaurant inventory and distribution. However, after speaking with industry experts, we found that the bigger issue is not actually deteriorating inventories, but overprepared raw materials. That, Bonave says, was the inspiration for our current concept.

This year's general contest winners included finalists from two previous NVC contests. FoodWise won her $3,000 and AFFIX was a finalist in the Women Founders Competition sponsored by her Deming Center for Entrepreneurship. PricingService.ai was a finalist in the inaugural Deep Tech Competition hosted by Venture Partners at CU Boulder.

Next generation founders and funders

The New Venture Challenge is the flagship program of the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Initiative, a CU Boulders flight simulator for those striving to make a real-world impact through new endeavors. The program gives aspiring problem solvers and creators the opportunity to build impactful nonprofit or for-profit ventures through entrepreneurial events and programming, community support, and mentorship, and ultimately provides an opportunity to compete for funding.

The excellence of past NVC participants over its 17-year history and the proven strength of startup creation at CU Boulder has attracted organizations like sponsor Kickstart to make a $144,000 direct investment in this year's top two teams. brought. Hickory called their partnership in this event a game changer.

Kickstart is a seed-stage venture capital firm with a mission to help build great startups in the Mountain West, said partner Dalton Wright. In the NVC finals, he launched his 14 Founders initiative, which ultimately injected $2 million in new capital into the first founders in the state. The 14 Founders' focus is to inspire, educate, discover, and connect Colorado's next generation of technology founders and venture capitalists, while also celebrating the ecosystem's pioneers and supporting them. Wright said it is important to learn from the stories of

Lifelong learning and support

In his remarks, Mr. DiStefano acknowledged the far-reaching impact of the entrepreneurship program. It's impossible to calculate the valuable internal benefits this program has provided hundreds of participants with problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills that will serve New Venture Challenge graduates throughout their personal and professional careers.

These benefits are being keenly felt by this year's NVC team. “I realized that CU Boulder was really the perfect place to be an entrepreneur,” said FoodWise founder Bonerb. I have so many valuable resources and people around me, but most importantly a community that wants us to succeed.

Sorock, founder of Refr Sports, agreed. We want to build a successful company, but ultimately we just want to learn and grow as people, entrepreneurs, and leaders. The NVC platform was a great opportunity to be surrounded by like-minded people who are passionate about our growth and progress. I am very grateful for this.

With a collection of world-class entrepreneurship classes, mentorships, and programs like NVC, UW-Boulder has been named one of the top universities for entrepreneurship. Hickory said the NVC program is so successful in part because of the guidance of more than 350 mentors and more than 125 judges. The community support goes far beyond the finals, he said.

To me, that is the magic of the UW Boulder ecosystem and the value of NVC. We provide a place where impactful ideas are born and a mechanism to launch them. [them] To create an impact.

2024 NVC General Competition Award

First Place: $100,000: FoodWise

Team (pictured left to right): Jennifer Bundrant (Leeds School of Business, '23), Hashir Luqman (University of Engineering and Applied Sciences), Emma Bonave (Leeds School of Business); Byron Patten (Leeds School of Business).

FoodWise uses a software platform that allows restaurants to use weather, past sales, and other external factors to predict food demand in real time, minimizing waste and maximizing profitability. , wants to improve the sustainability and profitability of the food industry. Bonave said FoodWise is targeting 276,000 full-service restaurants, and dozens of restaurants have already expressed interest in the concept, which could save them at least $1,300 a month.

The FoodWise team found that the U.S. restaurant industry produces between 22 and 33 billion tons of food waste annually, which equates to 170 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions. What many people may not realize is the environmental impact that food waste has on the planet, Bonave said. Our team wants to use our platform to help restaurants better understand both the financial and environmental impacts of food waste. We also want to help restaurants reduce costs as much as possible in order to run a successful business.

2nd place prize: $30,000: Refr Sports

Plus: $14,000 14 Founders Award and $1,000 Audience Choice Award

Huck Solok (Faculty of Media, Communication and Information, '23)

Refr Sports brings the spark of technology that will transform the officiating industry by providing an easy and universal way for sports organizations, referees, and officiating assigners to get what they need.

Solrock founded the company as a junior at the University of Boulder. By that time, he had extensive experience playing hockey and officiating high school games in his home state of Minnesota. [I] He said he realized there were a lot of problems in the industry and was surprised by how outdated the existing systems in the market were.

Solrock wants to bring the refereeing business out of the dark ages that most contractor-based industries have already moved into. I started this journey to solve a problem that I experienced firsthand. Officiating is an often overlooked aspect of sports and my ultimate goal is to gig or Uber the industry. This is a great way to make money, stay active, and stay involved in the sport you love.

3rd place prize $10,000: PricingService.ai

Team: Dan Zhang (Leeds Business School), David Li (City University of Hong Kong), Matt Schwartz (Sage Hospitality)

PricingService.ai is building the world's most advanced revenue management service to increase revenue for the hotel industry with AI-powered dynamic pricing subscription services.

Zhang and Schwartz met while driving their children to school and shared a common desire to update price trends in the multi-billion dollar hotel industry with a fully autonomous service that responds to multiple market trends in real time. I realized that I have a desire. Because the price should be right, they said.

$5,000 4th Place Prize: Biosensor Solution

Team: Carl Kalin and David Beitz (CU Boulder Venture Partners)

BioSensor Solutions provides low-cost, biodegradable 2D printed sensors that measure microbial activity in soil. Invented by Gregory Whiting (Mechanical Engineering) and Madhur Atreya (Mechanical Engineering), direct data from in-situ sensors provides real-time insights into soil health.

This sensor has the potential to change the way producers track, measure, and respond to soil health, ideally helping farmers conserve resources and increase yields. This technology could help address global greenhouse gas emissions and the need to feed an additional billion people by 2050. We were both looking for something that would really make a difference, Bates said.

BioSensor Solutions is part of the first cohort of Embark Deep Tech Startup Creators launched by Venture Partners at UW Boulder in 2023.

$5,000 5th place: AFFIX

Team: Jamie Saunders (Leeds School of Business), Benjamin Asser (Law School), Daniel Collins (Leeds School of Business)

AFFIX wants to change the way you invest in real estate. Utilizing prefabrication and a creative approach to zoning regulations, this venture is pioneering a new type of real estate investment designed for desirable vacation destinations.

Mr. Sanders began his journey to founding AFFIX when he helped his sister through the difficult process of purchasing her first home in a hot real estate market. She and I researched all possible ownership options and then looked closely at the zoning code to determine exactly where the obstacles were for those various options, Sanders said. Home ownership is one of the cornerstones of the American Dream, and we want to create more avenues for this type of investment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.colorado.edu/nvc/2024/04/18/interal-news/groundbreaking-innovations-win-big-17th-new-venture-challenge-finals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos