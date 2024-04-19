Don't believe the headlines. Amazon Just Walk Out technology isn't going anywhere but being deployed in more locations — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





It was also recently revealed that Just Walk Out has been removed from Amazon Fresh stores.

However, in a post on LinkedIn, Mr. Wood claimed: From Mythbusters: Our Just Walk Out technology isn't going anywhere, it's going to even more places around the world.

He added: “If you want to optimize an experience, the best place to start is with the biggest, most egregious, and inefficient parts of that experience.” When it comes to actual shopping, you don't need to look any further than waiting in the checkout line.

It's boring and a waste of time for both the shopper and the store. So when we started looking at ways to improve physical shopping, we started with the question, “How do we eliminate lines?”

It's a difficult problem, but it's one of the reasons why Just Walk Out (a system that blends AI and sensors for checkout-free shopping), Amazon Dash Cart (scans items when you add them to your cart), and Amazon One (which scans items when you add them to your cart) based payments and identity).

These technologies are complementary and serve very different purposes depending on the store and shopping task, Wood said.

Just Walk Out is great for really quick and targeted shopping, like small convenience stores for snacks and drinks. You know what you want, but you don't want much. input. grab. Just walk out.

Despite selling relatively few items per visit, we have already sold over 18 million items in Just Walk Out stores and currently have Just Walk Out stores in the US, UK, Australia and Canada. There are over 140 third-party locations that have implemented Walk Out technology. He said.

Shopper response to Just Walk Out in small stores was so strong that we launched more small third-party Just Walk Out stores and deployed the technology in 2024 than in any previous year. We plan to more than double the number of third-party stores. this year.

On the other hand, at large grocery stores where customers make extensive trips and purchase more items each week, customers so far prefer Amazon Dash Cart.

The Dash Cart acts as a shopping companion that moves with customers through the store, helping them save and spend while helping them find products and enjoy a personalized shopping experience on an on-cart screen with maps and navigation. track in real time.

Wood continued: Regardless of store size or format, shoppers say they love the security and convenience of Amazon One. Amazon One is located in more than 500 Whole Foods stores, other Amazon stores, and 150 third-party locations including stadiums, airports, and fitness centers.

He concluded: “Just Walk Out, Dash Cart, and Amazon One combine to eliminate those pesky boundaries in more places than either alone.” Like the Beatles, they complement each other. It is more powerful than the sum of its parts.

So don't believe the headlines. Just Walk Out isn't going anywhere except expanding into more locations and more countries to help more shoppers and more businesses.

