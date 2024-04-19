Innovation in automatic tracking camera systems | Sustainability





Since entering the sports industry in 2019, mixi has utilized the know-how it has accumulated to date to innovate in various sports-related businesses. Examples include the commercial use of acquired local 5G radio station licenses and the production of AI-based racing streams for public betting sports. We have developed an automatic tracking camera system and will begin operating it at the Kansai Ice Arena in February 2024. The system utilizes indoor positioning systems (IPS) and AI image analysis technology to provide data that can be used to improve athletes' competitive performance. performance. In the future, by applying this technology, we will contribute to improving athletic performance in various sports and creating new viewing experiences.

Automatic tracking camera system installed at Kansai International Airport Ice Arena

In recent years, we have also been working on technology development using IPS. We have implemented this technology into race streaming for public betting sports, providing a viewing experience similar to watching the game in person. This location tracking technology can also be applied to many other sporting events.

As a new initiative utilizing this technology, we built an automatic spatial tracking camera system using IPS installed at the Kansai Ice Arena. The system consists of 16 locators (location antennas) installed within the arena to assess the position of players wearing location tags. In addition, PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras track and film players as they skate, and his AI analysis of the footage is performed in real-time to predict their next moves. This combination of position tracking and AI image analysis enables accurate automatic shooting. The technology is able to detect fast and complex movements of athletes and can automatically track and capture footage of specific athletes, even when other athletes are skating on the same rink. Masu.

This technology has made it easier for up-and-coming figure skaters training at Kansai Ice Arena to analyze their performance. The captured video displays information such as the player's position, route of movement, and speed, and the player can check this data. Our IPS is also used in the tracking camera system (manufactured by Qoncept) at Kansai International Airport Ice Arena.

Training video taken with automatic tracking camera system

System overview

1) Consists of 16 locators (location antennas) installed inside the arena to determine the location of players wearing location tags 2) Automatically aligns players and video based on location information obtained by PTZ cameras 3) View footage on the fly and review players' performance instantly

