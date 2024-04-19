Pro-Palestinian tech workers push back against Google's cloud project





Don't be the bad guy has been Google's motto for years. When the tech company became a subsidiary of Alphabet in 2015, it all changed to do the right thing. Regardless of the slogan chosen, many Google employees seem to feel that their company is breaking its own code of ethics by collaborating with the Israeli government.

Google fired 28 employees this week, nine of whom were arrested for participating in sit-in protests against its cloud contract with Israel. Google and Amazon both signed $1.2 billion in contracts with the Israeli government in 2021, and the goal of Project Nimbus was to provide cloud computing services to the Israeli government and military.

The group No Tech for Apartheid, which organized the protests, said not all those fired were directly involved in the sit-ins. But the Nimbus deal has become increasingly controversial, even as the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks exceeds 30,000. Recently, UN experts condemned Israel's military action in Gaza, saying it amounted to genocide.

Sundar Pichai and Thomas Kurian are genocidal profiteers, No Tech for Apartheid wrote in a press release. I wonder how, thanks to their technology, they can sleep at night despite the fact that 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, missing, or injured in Israel's massacres over the past six months. we don't understand.

Even though Google has laid off many employees in its No Technology for Apartheid campaign, the group is not giving up. The truth is clear. Google fears us, said a press release, adding that the company's actions are inconsistent with Google's assumptions about its open culture.

No Tech for Apartheid says that in three years of protests, it has yet to hear from a single executive about our concerns.

Such mass illegal layoffs cannot stop us. On the contrary, they say, they only serve as further fuel for the growth of this movement. Don't get me wrong, we will continue to organize until the company cancels Project Nimbus and shuts down the power supply to this genocide.

As for the project itself, Google insists in a statement that its work on Project Nimbus is not intended for highly classified or military work related to weapons or intelligence. But pro-Palestinian Google employees point to a Time magazine report that revealed contract details showing Google providing cloud services to the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

A Google spokesperson claimed in response to a Fortunes investigation that these protests are part of a years-long campaign by organizations and groups of people who rarely work at Google. According to the company, a small number of employees caused a disruption and violated company policy by physically interfering with the work of other employees and preventing access to company facilities. Google said the employee did not resign despite multiple requests, so it contacted law enforcement, and after an investigation into the 28 employees, they were fired, and Google will continue to take action as necessary. He added that he would take measures.

However, “No Tech for Apartheid” has used Google's claims that most of the protesting employees are not employed by Google as excuses to justify its actions, and that protesters have lost property. The company is pushing back against Google's claims that it corrupted the company and interfered with the work of other employees. The group said the shooting was clearly retaliation.

No Tech for Apartheid also says persecution hits Palestinian, Arab and Muslim colleagues more than anyone else.

Workers have a right to know how their labor is used and a right to have a say in ensuring that the technology they build is not used for harm. protesters said in a separate press release. Google is stripping us of these basic rights, which is why we were holding sit-ins in offices across the country yesterday.

Subscribe to our CEO Daily newsletter to get CEO perspectives on the biggest headlines in business. You can apply for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/04/18/google-employees-israel-project-nimbus-no-tech-apartheid-firing-reaction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos