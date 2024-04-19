Stuart Varney: Hats off to Google for winning the backbone





“Varney & Co.” host Stuart Varney praised Google for firing disruptive employees for anti-Israel protests.

On Thursday's “My Take,” “Varney & Co.” host Stuart Varney reacted to Google's firing of employees after sit-in protests over its Project Nimbus contract with Israel, saying the tech giant It claimed to have set an example for other companies facing similar “disruptive behavior”.

Stuart Barney: Finally, management has some backbone.

Google has fired 28 employees after sit-ins and unrest at offices in California and New York.

Google Against Genocide leads sit-ins and protests nationwide at tech giants' offices

Finally.

Workers stage a sit-in at Google's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. (Apartheid has no technology/FOX News)

For months, activists within the company have been angrily protesting Google's Project Nimbus.

It's a $1 billion cloud computing deal with Israel. Leftists are prohibited from contacting Israel.

On Tuesday, employees refused to leave the office of Thomas Kurian, head of Google's cloud business.

Google fires employee who disrupted tech conference with anti-Israel rant

It was a destructive sit-in. Some were arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

Google said Wednesday that “physically interfering with the work of other employees or preventing them from accessing our facilities is a clear violation of our policies and completely unacceptable conduct.” .

Google fired them.

Google employees protested the Gaza war in front of their office in Sunnyvale, California, on Tuesday.

They set a beacon for others facing similar destructive activist actions to monitor.

Netflix told activist employees that if they didn't like the content, they could work elsewhere.

What will happen at Columbia University? Last night, an ugly, near-riot anti-Israel protest broke out just outside campus.

Google employees protest in California and New York

It's hard to see how Columbia University's 4,700 Jewish students will feel comfortable doing their jobs.

The university's president had just told Congress what he was doing about anti-Semitism. What will she do now?

Hats off to Google for its resolute stance. They clearly state what is not allowed.

For more information on FOX Business, click here

