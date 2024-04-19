Google announces major organizational restructuring leveraging AI





Amid employee uprising over AI and cloud computing agreement with Israel, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the online giant must act faster and deploy AI assets across its platforms and devices. announced a large-scale organizational reorganization to enable the use of

“I would like to share some changes we have made across the company to simplify decision-making and help us work better and faster,” Pichai said in a letter to employees. . “These changes continue the work we've done over the past year to simplify structure and improve speed and execution, including integrating Google Research's Brain team with DeepMind's teams. We helped accelerate our ML infrastructure and ML developer team for faster decisions, smarter compute allocation, and better customer experiences. to be placed under the leadership of

Windows Intelligence in your inbox

Sign up for our new free newsletter and get 3 time-saving tips every Friday, plus a free copy of Paul Thurrott's Windows 11 and Windows 10 Field Guide (regularly $9.99) as a special welcome gift. please.

“*” indicates a required field

First, Google will combine Research and Google DeepMind's teams that build AI models into a single team at DeepMind. The move simplifies the development of compute-intensive model building in one place and brings Google Research together with “Quantum, Fundamental ML and Algorithms, and Applied Science and Society – three key areas directly tied to Google's mission.” Authorized to continue investing in the field.

Pichai also moved Google's Responsible AI team to Deepmind, allowing it to work more closely with teams building and scaling AI models. This “creates clearer responsibility and accountability at every level when building and deploying, and strengthens the feedback loop between model, product, and user,” he says.

Next, Pichai will create a new company that will combine the previously separate Devices and Services PA (DSPA) and Platforms & Ecosystems (P&E) teams with the Google Research teams responsible for computational photography and on-device intelligence. Established Platform & Devices team. The team will be led by Rick Osterloh. His affable stage presence has been a highlight of his recent Google events. Pichai said this speeds up decision-making, allows them to deliver better products faster, and bring innovation to their partners faster. (More on this below.)

Finally, Pichai pointed out that Google needs to focus more on “how we work, collaborate, debate, and even disagree.”

“We have a vibrant, open discussion culture that allows us to build great products and turn great ideas into action,” he says. “It's important to preserve that. But ultimately, we are a workplace, and our policies and expectations are clear. This is a business, and you should never disturb a co-worker or make a co-worker feel unsafe.” This is not the place to act in a way that confuses people or tries to use the company as a personal platform to fight over disruptive issues or discuss politics, because this is too important a moment for us as a company. You can’t be distracted.”

That last part refers to this week's controversial episode. Some Google employees protested a joint deal with Amazon to provide AI and cloud services to the Israeli government, accusing Pichai of physically blocking other employees' access to the workplace. The company was forced to lay off 28 people.

But my biggest concern here is the new platform and device teams. Under this new structure, Pichai said Google will “reimagine” its computing platform for the next 10 years. And he specifically mentions Android, ChromeOS, Chrome, Search, Photos, and his Pixel family of hardware products. Previously, Android and Pixel were separate.

This type of “full stack” organization isn't all that unique, after all, it's what Apple is doing and what Microsoft is still trying to do with Surface, but technology advances suddenly become more rapid. It could help Google become more nimble in the times that are happening. . A single team advancing hardware and software together can be more efficient than two separate teams. At least in theory.

That said, the integration is sure to raise eyebrows with Google's partners, especially the Android hardware makers who perfected the Pixel, who are concerned about Google giving them an unfair advantage on their devices. Of course it may be. However, Osterloh went on to say that Android and Pixel will continue to be “separate teams” and that Sameer Samat will report to him and lead the Android ecosystem team. Sammut replaces Hiroshi Lockheimer, who will provide advice during a transition period and then work on “several new projects across Alphabet.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/google/301011/google-announces-a-major-ai-flavored-reorg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos