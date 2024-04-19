Google Maps rolls out features to help EV drivers find nearby chargers and plan trips





Google said in a blog post that it is starting to roll out a feature within the Google Maps app that directs drivers to nearby charging stations.

Popular navigation app Google Maps is introducing a feature to help electric vehicle drivers' biggest concern: finding charging locations.

EV charging station opened at Royal Farms gas station in South Riding, Virginia. (WTOP/Neil Augenstein)

While most EV owners likely know where charging stations are near their homes, running out of power can be nerve-wracking for EV drivers running errands.

“If you're out and about and need to top up your battery while running errands, you can now see nearby chargers on an in-car map, along with information such as real-time port availability and charging speeds. ” Google blog post.

“This update will roll out globally in the coming months, starting with Google-powered vehicles.”

In addition, users are asked to enter the type of plug used for charging and the waiting time. Google said this information will be used for AI summaries to help drivers find chargers in confusing locations.

Google also said the detailed instructions for users heading to a charging station could include specific instructions, such as “enter the underground parking garage and follow the signs to the exit.” Turn right just before exiting. ”

In addition to helping drivers who are already on the go, Google said its EV-enabled mapping software will make travel planning easier and more economical.

For families planning multistate trips, the company says, “Maps will suggest the best charging spots along the way based on your battery's charge level.” You can also use the app's search feature to find hotels that offer on-site EV charging.

Waze, another navigation app owned by Google, is already guiding EV drivers to chargers. This feature was added in his May 2023.

