3 ways the U.S. can help universities compete with tech companies on AI innovation





Academia's greatest strength lies in its ability to pursue long-term research projects and basic research that push the boundaries of knowledge. The freedom to explore and experiment with bold, cutting-edge theories leads to discoveries and innovations that form the basis of future innovations. Although the tools enabled by LFM are in everyone's pocket, there are many questions that need to be answered about LFM because it remains a black box in many ways. For example, we know that AI models have a tendency to hallucinate, but we still don't fully understand why.

Because universities are insulated from market forces, they can envision a future where AI truly benefits many people. Expanding access to academic resources will foster a more holistic approach to AI research and its applications.

The National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR) pilot, mandated by President Biden’s October 2023 Executive Order on AI, is a step in the right direction. NAIRR builds a shared research infrastructure for AI through partnerships with the private sector. If realized to its full potential, it will become an important hub that will allow academic researchers to more effectively utilize the computing power of their GPUs. But even if NAIRR were fully funded, the money would likely be thinly spread.

Assam suggested that this problem could be alleviated if NAIRR focused on a select number of individual projects. However, additional creative solutions must also be pursued to bring GPUs into the hands of academics in meaningful numbers. Here are some ideas:

First, large-scale GPU clusters should be used to improve and leverage the supercomputing infrastructure already funded by the U.S. government. Academic researchers should be able to partner with US national laboratories on grand challenges in AI research.

Second, the U.S. government should look for ways to reduce the cost of high-end GPUs for academic institutions, for example by providing financial support such as grants and R&D tax credits. Efforts like New York City's, which make universities key state partners in AI development, are already playing an important role at the state level. This model should be emulated across the country.

Finally, recent export restrictions could leave some U.S. chipmakers with excess inventories of cutting-edge AI chips over time. In that case, the government could buy up this surplus and distribute it to universities and academic institutions across the country.

