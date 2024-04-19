Data Consortium aims to help universities own the future of AI





Ted Mitchell of the American Council on Education, Paul LeBlanc of Southern New Hampshire, and George Siemens of the University of South Australia at this week's ASU+GSV Summit.

In the era of generative artificial intelligence (AI), data is king. The large language models on which AI tools are built rely on vast amounts of data, and training and managing AI tools requires powerful (and often expensive) computing power, requiring major technology providers are far ahead of other companies in advancing AI. It creates a potential threat to everyone else.

A group of higher education leaders is joining forces to ensure that universities, especially those with limited resources, are not left behind as generative artificial intelligence transforms the way we work and live.

The American Council on Education (ACE) is leading the effort to establish a global data consortium. Through the Global Data Consortium, participating universities, nonprofit organizations, and others around the world contribute institution-level datasets about their learners, creating a wealth of information. Researchers, academic leaders, and possibly even companies could leverage the consortium to build on his AI products and deepen our understanding of what works (and what doesn't) in student life. there is.

The way higher education shapes its future is by owning the data, says ACEs Chairman Ted Mitchell.

Officials from ACE and its partners have confirmed that the technology envisioned to be used to build the network – an artificial technology designed to mimic the statistical properties of real-world data without compromising individual privacy or meshing He emphasized that the structure (including the use of synthetic datasets) allows participants to collect information. Insights can be gained from the data without actually giving access to the underlying student information, which remains firmly in the control of the participating universities.

Paul LeBlanc, who is stepping down as president of Southern New Hampshire University and focusing his next career on artificial intelligence, has enough major institutions, governments and others committed to the project, and already has a database of 35 million people. He said that the data of several students would be saved. The day you turn on the switch.

We seem to be getting over the idea that your data is yours [institutions] LeBlanc said there is a competitive advantage. Right now, we need to be very responsive to what Open AI is creating and how we can use it.

Rather than letting Google, Meta, Amazon, and other major tech powers dominate the world of AI, he believes higher education institutions working together is our best chance to own our own future. He added that there is.

Scott Durand, a former Southern New Hampshire official who oversees ACE's project, said this is especially important for smaller, under-resourced institutions that will have the hardest time getting into the AI ​​game. He said that there is.

Major universities like Arizona State University and the University of Michigan have agreements to collaborate with Open AI, and others are creating their own AI tools, but all have the resources to do it well. It doesn't mean you have it.

Universities without significant institutional research offices will gain insight into how their student bodies compare to learners at other universities and benefit from AI tools jointly developed by consortium members. can do. Durand also said the consortium envisions providing technical assistance to universities in need.

University officials briefed on the project expressed excitement but acknowledged potential hurdles.

Pennsylvania Higher Education System Chancellor Dan Greenstein saw the potential to accelerate the pace of innovation through this type of data sharing and collaboration.

We may be able to avoid people going into dead ends or copying work that others have already done, he says.

However, he stressed that participating institutions must meet high standards to ensure the quality of the data they provide and must agree to abide by the limits the consortium sets on how the data is used. Members have certain obligations, he said.

Data will be shared on a solution-oriented basis, says a technical white paper on the project co-authored by George Siemens, professor at the University of South Australia and director of the Center for Change and Complexity in Learning. This means that data related to the consortium project or the specific functionality that the members want to achieve will be shared. This ensures that the data made available addresses a clear need rather than being shared for the sake of sharing.

The consortium is in talks with major foundations for initial funding, and the effort could eventually be funded through membership fees, data access fees, or other forms of funding.

Institutions interested in learning more can sign up here to stay up to date.

