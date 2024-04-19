This week’s coolest retail technology initiatives — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Eileen Fisher

Veesual, a Paris-based AI-powered virtual try-on platform for the fashion industry, announced the closing of a $7.5 million seed round led by AVP (AXA Venture Partners) and Techstars.

With this investment, the companies will accelerate their plans to expand into the U.S. market by opening their first offices in the U.S. market, hiring senior talent, and enhancing their current product offerings for U.S. apparel companies. Become.

The cornerstone of this expansion is a new partnership with women's fashion brand Eileen Fisher.

This will integrate Veesuals' virtual try-on technology into the latter's online shopping experience.

“We're excited to be the first U.S. brand to partner with Veesual on this innovative new virtual try-on tool,” said Blair Silverman, Eileen Fisher's vice president of e-commerce.

We believe in inclusivity and design clothing for every body type. Navigating online shopping poses challenges, especially when it comes to predicting how clothing will fit different body types.

Our collaboration with Veesual addresses these challenges head-on, and we're proud to release a tool that sets a new standard for e-commerce.

ikea

IKEA Ireland has opened a distribution center in Rathcoole, County Dublin.

The facility employs over 200 people and was completed following investment in six planning and ordering points, an upgrade to the Ballymun store and a partnership with Tesco Ireland for an affordable collection service.

IKEA claims that with the introduction of DC, its Irish operations will have one of the shortest delivery times in Europe. Previously, deliveries to Irish consumers required shipping from the UK. The delivery time will be shortened to 3 days.

The DC has an area of ​​over 27,000 square meters and a storage capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, which is equivalent to over 258,000 flat-pack BILLY bookcases, or twice the size of a Croke Park pitch, and up to 9,000 different products across almost every product in the country. line can be accommodated. IKEA lineup.

The retailer expects the facility to make more than 300,000 deliveries in its first year of operation and expects that number to nearly double to nearly 600,000 within five years. Eventually, the plan is for the center to deliver up to 3 million items a year.

cabanas

A central London grocery store says it uses AI and a monitoring system that reveals when products are nearing their expiration date to prevent around 1,000 products from being thrown away unnecessarily every month. I am.

Belsize Park supermarket Kavanaghs has introduced Smartdetection Flash Evo in collaboration with Smartway, which helps retailers tackle food waste, and VusionGroup, specialists in digitalization solutions for physical commerce.

The system uses Smartways technology to list products that are about to expire. Intelligent flashing labels on the shelf, created by VusionGroup, guide employees to each product.

Smartway AI then guides supermarkets on how best to discount products to appeal to shoppers, and makes it easier to donate food to charity.

Since implementing the system, the store has been able to avoid throwing away an average of 215 products per week. This equates to a reduction of 1.2 tons of CO2 per month.

JLL Commercial Facility Management

Imaginuity developed a virtual shopper named Cindy for JLL Retail Property Management and launched it in 13 shopping centers across the United States.

Created to be a consistent and replicable virtual spokesperson online, Cindy embodies a multi-ethnic character designed to resonate across geographically dispersed shopping centers.

She is an extension of the Imaginuitys Pylot platform, which aims to create beautiful, human-centered website experiences.

Dallas agency AI Lab developed Cindy in partnership with The Dealey Group, a leading branding agency for many of the shopping center properties managed by JLL.

Dealey Group will lead the creative and content in line with the vision of making Cindy your virtual shopping best friend, and Imaginuity will bring her to life with a combination of generative AI tools driven by unique instructions, prompts, and modeling recipes. I did.

Informed by JLL's shopping center customer profiles, Cindy feels authentic and relatable and works across a variety of market regions, from small to large, each with different shopper demographics and psychographics. was created to.

collect AI

Gather AI, a specialist in computer vision-based AI for warehouse inventory monitoring, announced two new features: Estimated Case Count and Location Occupancy.

With this solution, warehouses can scan up to 900 pallets per hour.

A drone will take photos of each location. AI analyzes photos, reads multiple barcodes and text, and detects open spaces.

With this latest release, the solution displays estimated case counts and location occupancy for entire and partial pallets on customers' web dashboards, reducing the time and effort of reviewing case counts.

It also helps warehouses find space to consolidate inventory and avoid honeycombing.

Decathlon UK

Decathlon UK has announced Fifty as its media agency partner in a deal that will see the sports retailer leverage AI-powered audience insight technology.

Fifty will be responsible for developing and executing an integrated media strategy across all media and channels.

We are excited to be partnering with Fifty,” said Oliver Simpson, Head of Performance Marketing at Decathlon UK.

These capabilities are perfectly aligned with our growth goals, and our AI platform shows how we can quickly and accurately adapt to market trends.

At an early stage, the Fifty team identified where there were opportunities to reach new audiences in key growth areas and, importantly, how to connect them with an approach that supported long-term brand building and sustainable growth. It showed me how to connect.

hugo boss

Emperia has announced a new collaboration with Hugo Boss: Boss House Bali Virtual Experience.

To promote the launch of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the company has opened the doors of Boss House Bali to a select group of Hugo Boss Experience members, VIP customers, media and key tastemakers from Asia Pacific. .

Taking over a Balinese villa built by architect Alexis Dornier, this physical activation offers an immersive experience showcasing the Boss lifestyle, from gourmet meals and cooking classes to wellness workshops and active adventures. It's space.

Upon opening, the brand will extend this to a global audience, launching a virtual experience developed by the Empire platform and available globally on hugoboss.com.

The virtual world offers the opportunity to explore Boss House Bali, purchase items from Boss' products, namely menswear, womenswear and fragrance collections, as well as book a physical stay at Boss House Bali.

There are also gamification elements that offer special discounts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/4/19/automation-sustainability-and-virtual-worlds-rtih-pulls-together-this-weeks-coolest-retail-technology-plays The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos