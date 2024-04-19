Ministry of Health and Google announce partnership to ease access to information about vaccination stations Ministry of Health





The Ministry of Health and Google announced this Thursday (18th) in Brasilia a partnership to improve access to official information about the Basic Health Units (UBS), including their location, contact details, opening hours and vaccination calendar.

The initiative will aggregate data related to over 40,000 health posts in search and Google Maps results, based on details provided by the Ministry of Health, to provide users with a more efficient experience. will be updated. In addition, a message with a direct link to the national immunization calendar will also appear in search results such as “health center near me.”

In practice, searching for a vaccination station using, for example, nearby vaccination sites provides users with up-to-date address, phone number, and business hours data, as well as a link to the National Immunization Calendar to track vaccination dates. can be found. The first phase of this initiative was launched last year during Google for Brazil, when the company announced that it would begin displaying updates from his UBS on the platform.

Given the decline in vaccination coverage recorded in recent years, it is hoped that this novelty will continue to contribute to efforts to increase public awareness of compliance with vaccination campaigns.

Since 2004, Brazil has been the third most active country in the world for health-related searches and seventh in terms of interest in vaccinations, according to Google Trends. For the past 12 months, Brazil has maintained its position in the top eight of the world rankings.

The union expands the portfolio of solutions aimed at public health launched through the partnership between Google and the Ministry of Health. Recently, Minister Ncia Trindade, in order to raise awareness about dengue militancy and encourage dengue militancy, asked Mari Furfaro of the “Manual do Mundo” channel, “Manual do Homem Moderno” ” He shot a series of videos with YouTube influencers, including journalist Edson Castro and doctor Drauzio Varella. Children's vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health has recorded an increase in vaccination coverage for 13 of the 16 key vaccines in the National Program on Immunization (PNI) calendar from 2023 to 2024. Growth highlights include vaccines for polio, hepatitis A, yellow fever, triple virus (measles, rubella, mumps) and pneumococcus.

Last year, more than 6.5 billion reais was invested in the purchase of immunization agents, and these funds are expected to reach 10.9 billion reais in 2024. In an unprecedented manner, R$150 million a year has been transferred to states and municipalities to support vaccination efforts. Focusing on microplanning.

Microplanning, a method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), focuses on several local realities, from defining target populations, selecting vaccines, defining dates and locations of vaccination, and logistics. It consists of activities. The suggestion is to align these strategies with local managers and leaders to achieve better outcomes and increase vaccination rates. These efforts will contribute to achieving vaccination goals.

Strategies that can be adopted in microplanning by local governments include holding vaccination D-days, actively searching for unvaccinated people, vaccinating in schools, vaccinating across health units, checking vaccination records, and initiating indigenous peoples. This includes strengthening local vaccination efforts.

In another unprecedented initiative, the current management team established the Office of Information and Digital Health, a strategic and quality-informed office for the development of public health policy. By 2028, the Ministry of Health will lead the development of Brazil's Digital Health Strategy (ESD28). In this sense, data assessment and monitoring is a fundamental part of efforts to restore vaccination rates, so that the public has official information and is able to make self-care decisions. .

