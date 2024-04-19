An economic engine for innovation and growth | Waterloo News





Tony LaMancia (BA 87) is President and CEO of Waterloo EDC (Economic Development Corporation). His impressive 30-year career has spanned the public sector, IT, mining and investment industries, and his professional trajectory has been shaped by the University of Waterloo's unique experience and transformative experience through co-operative education. I think it is due to.

Looking back on his years as an arts and business student, which included co-op deals at Kimberly-Clark and IBM, LaMancia says the co-op program was completely transformative. These experiences were more than just stepping stones. These are all part of my educational journey and have given me the skills to navigate a variety of fields, from public policy to financial services to technology sales.

Lamantius' co-op experience is similar to many Waterloo students. Waterloo's co-op program leads to improved employment outcomes for students. In addition to higher post-graduation employment levels than the Ontario average, 82% of Waterloo Co-op graduates earn more than $50,000 two years after graduation, compared to It is 45%.

Mr. Lamancia said the university is central to the company's strategy to drive economic development not only locally but globally, and explained how Waterloo EDC is providing international companies looking to expand the region's value proposition. I explained in detail what I was talking about.

We've built a unique ecosystem here that brings together innovative institutions, multinationals, start-ups and a talent pipeline driven primarily by Waterloo's Cooperatives program, he says. . This ecosystem facilitates a seamless flow of knowledge and technology across education, research, and business that is not possible in many other places.

Local innovation that impacts the world

Lamancia highlights local success stories such as autonomous robotics company OTTO Motors and medical technology startup Intellijoint, which specializes in hardware and software that transforms hip and knee replacement surgery. Founded by Waterloo alumni, these companies highlight the university's role in developing the talent that continues to push the boundaries of technology and provide solutions that shape a brighter future.

The university attracts entrepreneurs and global companies alike, drawn by cutting-edge research. For example, Bosch came to the region because of Waterloo's various advanced manufacturing laboratories and experts, including: [professor] Lamantia points out Sebastian Fischmeister, who specializes in security and performance of critical systems.

The University is at the forefront of innovation within the Toronto-Waterloo Corridor, the most extensive technology cluster in North America, making it a hub for innovative research and exciting learning. This excellence not only enhances Waterloo's reputation, but also demonstrates the region's ability to attract global investment and confirms the university's integral role in the global technology industry.

Economic ripple effect

Beyond technological innovation, the University of Waterloo contributes to the local economy through a dynamic and diverse academic environment.

This is an issue that brings together our collective strengths, increases global visibility and cuts through the clutter, Lamancia said, explaining how Waterloo EDC is leveraging the university's reputation to help companies and We shared how we are attracting human resources to the region.

The University's economic ripple effect is evident in its ability to attract and retain regional talent. His startup incubator at the University of Waterloo, Velocity, has supported more than 400 of his companies, which collectively boast a staggering $36 billion in enterprise value and thousands of jobs. Created.

Through its comprehensive cooperative program, supportive entrepreneurship ecosystem, and cutting-edge research initiatives, the university has pioneered fertile ground for start-ups as well as established industries,” Lamantia said. Masu. This synergy creates an environment perfectly poised for economic growth and innovation.

The University of Waterloo is growing a network of global partnerships that work with industry, institutions and communities to shape the future. Waterloo partnerships infuse research solutions into areas critical to economic growth and innovation. As such, 34 percent of Waterloo's research funding is the result of collaboration with industry.

Future challenges and opportunities

Waterloo Region is on track to reach the milestone of 1 million people by 2050. Lamantia is optimistic about the region's prospects and believes there is an opportunity to build an even stronger and more prosperous tomorrow.

We need to invest in our institutions. LaMantia emphasizes that businesses, especially start-ups and scale-ups, rely on the intellectual property expertise and skilled graduates that universities like Waterloo provide. By investing in our universities, we also invest in our economic future.

He emphasizes the role of universities as more than educational powerhouses. “It is the engine of our economic framework and drives progress and innovation across the board.”

Lamantia also encourages fostering a dynamic and inclusive community. To foster continued growth and attract skilled workers, we must ensure affordable housing, build accessible modern cities, and thrive communities built for everyone. We need to invest in essential social infrastructure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uwaterloo.ca/news/economic-engine-innovation-and-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos