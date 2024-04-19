New Google Play biometric warning issued to all Android users





Warn Google Play users about biometric changes

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google is sending emails to users informing them of upcoming changes to security settings for purchase confirmations on mobile devices. These changes will be implemented in the coming weeks and are designed to make purchases on Google Play more secure. This change follows a recent confirmation update for Google Wallet users. However, that email includes a warning for anyone looking to use their smartphone biometrics to verify their purchases.

On the afternoon of April 18th, I received an email from Google informing me that I could set up Google Play purchase verification to use biometrics on properly equipped smartphones. The email states that once you set up biometrics, you'll be asked to use your biometrics to verify your identity every time you make a purchase on Google Play.

Google Play warns users about oversharing biometric devices

Google/Davie Winder

Google says these settings only apply to purchases made through the Google Plays billing system. If you enable the purchase verification biometrics option, you won't need your Google Account password to confirm your settings changes. Instead, your fingerprint or face is used.

Be careful if your child's phone has fingerprints

This new Google Play email warns that changes will be rolled out in the coming weeks and that Android owners should be careful when storing biometrics of children or others on their devices. . If you share a device and choose biometrics as your authentication method, make sure you're comfortable with all biometrics stored on your device being used for authentication, Google says. Otherwise, someone with a fingerprint or face stored on your phone may have zero chance of getting past your purchase verification protection.

Google Wallet becomes more like Apple with tap-to-pay

This follows recent news reports that new security settings for Google Wallet will also enable biometric authentication as a requirement for any purchase. An “Authenticated” alert will also pop up if you are using your wallet 3 minutes after unlocking your device. This will seem familiar to iPhone users, as Apple Pay requires authentication before tap-to-pay transactions. Android users can now disable authentication when using their default transit card, even when their phone is locked.

Authentication can be omitted for transportation cards

