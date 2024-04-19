KPMG: KPMG opens second innovation center in Bangalore after Mumbai





Advisory firm KPMG on Thursday opened India's second Innovation Kaleidoscope Insight Center in Bengaluru. The first center opened in Mumbai in 2022, where the company has been demonstrating accelerators it has built with partners, hyperscalers and original equipment manufacturers, including Oracle, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce. ServiceNow, Adobe, OutSystems, and startups. The third and fourth centers will be opened in Gurugram and Noida. The Bangalore center is his 29th center in the world. His KPMG entity in India is a professional services firm. These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. Improve your technical skills with high-value skills coursesCollege Course OfferingWebsiteIndia Business School ISBProfessional Certificate in Product ManagementVisitMITMITTechnology Leadership and InnovationVisitIIM LucknowFintech, IIML Executive Program in Banking and Applied Risk ManagementVisit The company provides advisory services in the following areas: It is known for its expertise in risk, financial operations, internal audit, and corporate governance, and is considered one of the four largest consulting firms. The center showcases sector-specific solutions demonstrated through augmented reality, virtual reality devices, tax technology, environmental, social, and environmental digital solutions. Generative artificial intelligence solutions across sectors that address governance issues and the needs of global capability centers and clients.

This workspace allows KPMG employees, clients, startups and partners to work together to solve business challenges. The center will showcase Indian and global solutions for your business requirements. Business leaders will have access to immersive experiences, insights, technology, and resources.

Yezdi Nagporewala, chief executive officer of KPMG in India, told ET that to begin with, the Mumbai center already offers 220 solutions. It's built on data. Discover stories that interest you. He said it is powered by his own assets and accelerators. Purushothaman KG, head of digital solutions and telecom at KPMG in India, told ET that the company has developed generative AI solutions for different customer segments such as CFO perspective, CIO perspective, CTO perspective, CDO. he said. View. There are also digital twins for Industry 4.0 use cases.

Other use cases include those related to cybersecurity and IT.

The client has a specific problem. Industry experts will be invited to the center to demonstrate existing solutions in the experience zone. If it needs customization, we take it to the engagement zone and prototype the solution at the center, he said.

When a financial institution client wanted to focus on startups in a specific industry, KPMG conducted a hackathon with startups and banks and identified several challenges. One of his startups was able to obtain working capital funding at the end of the hackathon.

