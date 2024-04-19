Apple's iPhone screen size may change in 2024 and perhaps again in 2025





Apple hasn't even announced the iPhone 16 yet, but we're already starting to hear about plans for the iPhone 17, which will likely be released in 2025.

Ross Young, a longtime supply chain analyst, posted on X on Wednesday that he had heard that the iPhone 17 Plus will have a smaller screen than the 6.7-inch display on the current generation iPhone 15 Plus. This post was previously written by his MacRumors.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

While it's notable, Apple changing the screen size of the iPhone isn't all that surprising. The company has always been comfortable playing around with screen sizes, especially as its product lineup expands from one iPhone to multiple models each year, starting with 2014's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. It looked like.

It's unclear why Apple chose a smaller screen size for the iPhone 17 Plus, but MacRumors suggests this change could help further differentiate the Plus model from the more expensive Pro Max model. There is. Apple is expected to increase the screen size of the next iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this fall, but changing the screen size of the iPhone 17 Plus may make each iPhone even more distinctive. is high.

It's also possible that Apple learned through customer feedback that customers considering a Plus-sized iPhone want a device that's larger than an entry-level iPhone, but not as large as the Pro Max.

As mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to adjust the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year, reportedly resulting in slimmer bezel borders and larger displays. Therefore, it is natural to think that Apple will focus its screen tinkering energies on the entry-level iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus next year.

You might be tempted to think that Apple has solved all this screen size problem. Currently, Apple's lineup seems to be pretty locked into the $799 entry-level iPhone, followed by the larger entry-level iPhone Plus at $899, and then the $999 Pro level, which includes the larger Pro. The Max version starts at $1,099. But Apple stumbled on that formula back in 2021 after he tried to sell the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini.

The iPhone Mini has received positive reviews from critics, including CNET's Patrick Holland, who said in 2020 that the iPhone 12 Mini was “the small phone we've been looking for” and “a great choice for one-handed phone users. “It's a dream,” he added. Unfortunately, Apple has switched to larger entry-level phones with his iPhone 14 line in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/apples-iphone-screen-sizes-could-change-in-2024-and-possibly-again-in-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

