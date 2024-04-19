Omakase Shoji opens in West Town, offering elaborate tasting menu that changes daily





WEST TOWN Two Japanese chefs who have worked in restaurants in Japan and Chicago are opening an omakase-style restaurant and sake bar in West Town.

Omakase Shoji, 1641 W. Chicago Ave. is a joint project of Takashi Iida and Shoji Takahashi, who teamed up to create an omakase tasting menu that focuses not only on sushi but also on other Japanese dishes and ingredients.

The restaurant opens Friday at the site of Six06 Cafe Bar, which closed last year.

Omakase is an upscale Japanese dining experience that typically features an extended sushi dinner where the chef selects each course.

At Omakase Shoji, you can choose from 17 or 20 course meals based on traditional Japanese cuisine.Credit: Provided

Omakase Shoji will offer two types of tasting menus in the Omakase Room, which is limited to 10 people. The casual bar in front of the restaurant serves cocktails and light snacks.

Han Jeong, who is helping set up the restaurant and translated a recent interview with Takahashi, said the chefs hope to emulate the attention to detail of traditional Japanese omakase.

“A lot of the dishes you're going to experience come from why we made it the way we did it, and there's a reason behind it,” Chong said. “It's not just about presenting the food and ingredients themselves; [the chefs] It's their preparation and the accumulation of experience they've had working, whether it's in Japan or America. ”

Omakase Shoji's 17-course tasting menu is priced at $185, and the 20-course option is $225. Takashi said the menu changes daily based on the availability of fresh seasonal ingredients, including fish flown in from Japan multiple times a week.

“We buy our fish from Japan. It's very, very fresh. That's why we pay close attention to quality control,” Takahashi said. “I try not to use too many garnishes for fish dishes because I don't want to overpower the natural flavor of the fish.”

Keeping dining groups small and focusing on tradition speaks to the restaurant's mission to create Chicago's most authentic omakase experience, Chong said.

“I feel like a lot of these omakase are trying to emphasize luxury or quick cash. But that's not what it's about. It really shows and highlights Japanese culture,” he says. Told.

Omakase Shoji's sake bar offers over 40 types of ginjo and daiginjo sake, as well as rare Japanese whiskeys and cocktails.Credit: Provided

The sake bar offers over 40 types of sake, as well as rare Japanese whiskeys and cocktails. Owners say the bar is designed to be a more casual experience, with customers able to order à la carte dishes using leftover ingredients from the tasting menu.

“This bar is supposed to be a combination of Chicago, thrash and Japan, so it's basically a place where you can experience the fusion of both cultures,” Chong said. “And when you get to the omakase room, it’s a very intimate experience where everything comes together.”

This summer, Omakase Shoji plans to add a rooftop bar overlooking Chicago Avenue. Chong said the owners plan to offer cocktails and other menu items and create a “hidden” atmosphere.

The 2-hour Omakase Room experience at Omakase Shoji is available Tuesday through Thursday from 5pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday from 4pm to midnight, and Sunday from 4pm to 10pm. receive. The sake bar is open until 1 hour late daily.

