Chewy opens first veterinary clinic in South Florida





Chewy, a popular online site for pet supplies, products and prescriptions from Plantation, Florida, celebrated a major milestone Thursday with the opening of its first veterinary clinic in South Florida.

Chewy Vet Care in Plantation offers routine appointments, emergency care, surgeries and vaccinations, with comfortable exam rooms and a separate waiting area for less sociable pets.

Chewy Vet Care is located at 301 North University Drive, Suite S2-400 in Plantation.

We are open seven days a week, but pet parents can also receive virtual animal health coaching 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Chewy Vet Care is inspired by a team of veterinary experts who combine patient-centered, personal care with the latest technology in an environment that our customers love to bring their pets to and our care teams love to practice in. ” said Dr. Benjamin Carter, Chief Medical Officer of Chewy Vet Care, said:

Plantation-based Chewy has been a trusted resource for pet owners for years, offering an online pet pharmacy, remote triage services, pet insurance and wellness plans, a variety of health products, and more.

