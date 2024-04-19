First Elev8 Ethics Speaker Navigates “Ethics of Catastrophe”





Summary: Travis Reeder of the Berman Institute for Bioethics at Johns Hopkins University shares guidance on how to define your personal moral ethics.

On April 10th, Ethical Reasoning in Action welcomed Travis Rieder as the first speaker in our new series, Elev8 Ethics. The goal of this series is to provide people with tools to improve decision-making in situations where ethical values ​​are at stake.

Reeder, associate research professor and director of the master's program at the Berman Institute for Bioethics at Johns Hopkins University, is an expert on the ethical question of our personal lives in an era of massive structural threats that are too big and too complex. It is concerned with making inferences. All of us can work meaningfully on ourselves. His most recent book is The Ethics of Catastrophe: How to Choose Well in a World of Tough Choices (2024).

Mr. Rieder discussed the difficult ethical situations we face today, including climate change and consumer choice.

As humans, we seem to be addicted to the desire to do the right thing, whether it's a big decision like whether or not to have a child or something as simple as what kind of milk to pour. He said it's easy to feel that way. your cereal.

This internal struggle can manifest itself in two extreme forms, both of which are equally destructive, he said.

The first is “pure ethics.” This is when you decide that you, as an individual, have a moral responsibility to eliminate all carbon-emitting activities from your life. Mr. Reeder is quick to dismiss this lifestyle goal as nearly impossible and patently unreasonable.

If we're not careful, he said, the demand to live “purely” can quickly lead to its opposite, nihilism, the idea that nothing we do matters. He said this is a dangerous ideology in a world where so many of our benefits come from collective human effort.

“These are the moral poles that occupy the realm of catastrophe ethics,” he says.

Through his writings, Reeder aims to share tools for navigating between extremes, help people recognize that the puzzle of moral goodness is everywhere, and offer solutions that inspire better behavior. Masu.

Human beings are obsessed with duty and duty, both internally and externally, Rieder said.

“It's incredibly satisfying to come to the conclusion that someone is doing something wrong, someone is in breach of an obligation,” he says.

But what we often fail to realize is that many situations fall short of what we morally ought to do, or what leaders call “the moral ought.” Morality should exist on a spectrum, not so black and white as to dictate right or wrong.

He said there is nothing we have to do and it is up to you how to live a moral life. Rather than trying to live a morally perfect life, Mr. Reeder recognizes how these opportunities can open the door to choices for the better, and tries to understand which moral imperatives are his own. We suggest that you decide which one is most complementary to your life.

“Let’s see what we’re good at. [you] Really think about what you have a passion for, what you have the privilege of doing from time to time, and how difficult different things are for you. …then make some decisions. ”

