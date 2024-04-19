Corporate collisions spark new connections and industry collaborations





Published on Friday, April 19, 2024

Last week, industry leaders gathered at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation to discover, connect and collaborate with some of the nation's top startups.

The Polsky Center has a very long track record of innovation, said Samir Maekar, vice president and managing director of the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, at the beginning of the Deep Tech Ventures Corporate Collision event. Stated. We are a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship, and Deep Tech Ventures is truly all about translation.

The event, hosted by McAndrews, Held & Malloy, featured startups participating in various accelerators at Polsky Centers. These programs, Resurgence, Transform, and Duality, address clean energy, data science and AI, and quantum, respectively.

Polsky Deep Tech Ventures leverages the University of Chicago, a leader in scientific research, its strong national laboratory affiliations, and partnership with the top-ranked Booth School of Business to provide sector-specific expertise to help startups around the world reduce their technology costs. Market risk in positioning innovations to have real-world impact.

>> Register now for the Deep Tech Venture Summit on June 18, 2024

We're building an ecosystem at the University of Chicago, and our partners are what keeps the engine going, said Dan Sachs, executive director of Polsky Deep Tech Ventures. This includes partnerships between startups participating in the accelerator program and companies from various industries.

In line with this, the event featured both presentations by 15 corporate partners who share their innovation needs and challenges, and pitches by 16 startups from across the deep tech venture portfolio.

A panel discussion moderated by Matthew Malone, an intellectual property attorney at McAndrews Held & Malloy, discussed how to create fair structures that foster collaboration between businesses and startups for sustainable innovation. was also considered.

At the beginning of the conversation, Marrone emphasized the importance of strong IP, noting that sharing too much without that security can lead to problems down the road.

When it comes to what you're looking for in a partner, Colleen Wright, Constellation's vice president of corporate strategy, said the key is to find the intersection of values ​​and the intersection of your goals and the company you're partnering with. The energy company works with startups in a variety of ways, from direct investments to partnering on pilot projects.

From a startup perspective, qBraid CEO Kanav Setia advised other founders in the audience to think about what a potential partner would gain from a particular relationship. Once you start asking these questions, it becomes easier to make suggestions. [a partnership].

Setia, a participant in Duality's first cohort, specifically commented on the value of networking as part of the offer to join an ecosystem accelerator.

Duality is one of the world's first accelerators focused solely on quantum technologies. And that's very important, Setia said. why? Because that means any VC looking at the quantum industry will find Duality, and they will find us.

Setia also pointed to the value of the events these networks provide. I can come here and talk to a lot of people, he said about joining Corporate Collision. Keep building these conversations and relationships.Eventually all these things you didn't realize you were doing will change exponentially [return].

In his capacity as a patent attorney at McAndrews, Held & Malloy, Wayne Bradley pointed out that partnerships include many contracts. He says he needs to protect himself from the worst-case scenario and prepare for the best-case scenario.

As an example, Bradley explained that he wants to know if there is a disability that prevents him from talking to someone.It's both about considering what can be thrown at you and making sure you have success with both. [qualitative and quantitative] sense.

