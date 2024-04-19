Google to restructure finance team ahead of AI push: Report





More details: Google plans to restructure its finance team, including layoffs, in preparation to take advantage of the coming AI boom, President, Chief Investment Officer and CFO Ruth Porat said in an internal memo obtained by CNBC. I mentioned it in. The restructuring includes some staff reassignments and layoffs as the Mountain View, Calif.-based company looks to take advantage of significant AI-driven platform changes, Porat wrote in the memo. ing. CNBC reports Wednesday. This change presents us with the opportunity to make products more useful to billions of users and deliver faster solutions to our customers, but at the same time we need to focus on where and how we work in alignment with our highest priority areas. It also means that we have to make tough decisions as a group. Porat wrote. Dive Insight:

Alphabet is one of many technology companies moving quickly to establish itself as a dominant player in the AI ​​space, where investment is fueled by the development of generative AI tools.

The company has already taken steps to leverage GenAI's potential, announcing a $2 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic, a rival to ChatGPT creator OpenAI, last October. The company announced Gemini, a ChatGPT competitor, in December, according to a blog post. This is the company's largest and most capable AI model ever.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said Monday at a TED conference in Vancouver, Canada that Google plans to spend more than $100 billion on AI development over the long term to become the top player in the field, Bloomberg reports. mentioned at the conference.

As Google moves forward with its AI plans, it's also investing in technology alongside broader company changes to its workforce and real estate strategies. The latest shakeup of the company's finance team comes after about 1,000 employees were laid off from Google's hardware, core engineering, and Google Assistant teams in January, The Verge reported at the time. .

In January, the company announced it was cutting 12,000 roles across its global workforce, according to a memo posted by CEO Sundar Pichai.

“I believe that because of the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our initial investment in AI, there is a tremendous opportunity in front of us,” Pichai wrote at the time. To fully capture it, you need to make difficult choices.

Alphabet recorded $2.1 billion in severance payments in 2023 related to headcount reductions, as well as $1.8 billion in severance costs related to decisions to reduce office space, the company announced in its full-year earnings release.

Google isn't the only technology company to cut jobs in recent years. The exodus of tech companies that began in 2022 will continue through 2023 and spill into 2024, with 263,180 jobs lost across tech companies in 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks industry layoffs. The employee was reportedly fired. Tech companies have laid off 74,672 workers so far this year, with companies including Apple, electric car maker Tesla and e-commerce giant Amazon announcing new layoffs this month.

As The Hill reports, Google, Apple, and Tesla join other companies such as Microsoft and Cisco that have reduced their workforces this year, with continued focus on the potential of AI to play a major role in this trend. It is said that there is Technology companies are also suffering from high interest rates, narrowing the pool of capital available to the sector as investors seek safer investments.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

