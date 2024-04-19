NIH awards Annoviant $2.9 million to advance heart disease technology





ATLANTA Annoviant Inc., a health technology company and startup that is a member of Georgia Tech's Institute for Enterprise Innovation's Center of MedTech Excellence, has announced that it will be working with the National Health Service to further expand the development and commercialization of TxGuard with Pulmonary Valve. received a $2.99 ​​million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Conduit for pediatric heart disease.

This award follows two Phase I NIH grants the company has received, the most recent in 2021.

Annoviant's patented TxGuard represents an innovation in conduit replacement to treat congenital heart disease (CHD), the most prevalent birth defect and leading cause of birth-related death in the world. is at the forefront, the company said.

CHD includes a wide range of abnormalities that obstruct blood flow to or from the heart. It affects approximately 40,000 newborns each year in the United States, or 1% of births, and worldwide it affects 1.35 million. With an estimated 2.9 million CHD patients in the United States alone, the need for advanced solutions is paramount.

“This is an important milestone for Annoviant as we accelerate our pursuit of impactful innovations that save lives,” said Dr. Ajay Houde, Annoviant CEO and co-founder. “This validates our hypothesis and demonstrates NIH's confidence in our ability to make good progress. Because we are a small startup, it gives confidence to private investors to invest in our giving confidence to more companies to invest in and work with us across the broader ecosystem.”

Addressing significant shortcomings observed with current commercial devices, TxGuard offers clinical benefits, particularly resistance to calcification, thrombosis, infection, and integration into host cells. This cutting-edge technology opens a new era in pediatric cardiac intervention, delivering a durable pulmonary valved graft that adapts and regenerates with the patient, minimizing the need for multiple revision surgeries over the course of a lifetime. I will keep it to.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States and the most common birth defect in newborns,” said MedTech, which worked with Anoviant to scale up and review applications for federal funding.・Nakia Melesio, Director of the Center of Excellence, said:

Launched in 2022, the Center for MedTech Excellence works with early-stage life sciences startups that have specific obstacles not faced by young technology companies in other sectors.

“This is an important milestone for the company and validates the company's research and efforts to date,” Melisio said. “Anoviant's technology addresses several of the challenges currently facing the market and raises the possibility of improving patient outcomes in the management of congestive heart failure.”

Pediatric patients with CHD often undergo multiple cardiovascular surgeries over their lifetime, with associated costs totaling billions of dollars to the U.S. healthcare industry. TxGuard offers an innovative solution to this ongoing challenge, promising increased durability and reduced healthcare burden for both patients and healthcare professionals.

He credited the company's work with the Center for MedTech Excellence and being a health tech startup in the Enterprise Innovation Institute's startup incubator, the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), as critical to Annoviant's growth.

ATDC SBIR/STTR Catalyst Connie Casteel works with the incubator's portfolio companies to help prepare these federal non-dilutive funding grants and collaborates with Annoviant on federal funding approaches and strategies. was doing.

“We went through a 16-week program with the MedTech Center, which really helped us think about different aspects of the commercialization process and the operational challenges we face,” said Houde. . “Greg Jungles at ATDC also helped us. Nakia and his work at the MedTech Center, and he is really grateful to Greg and the team at ATDC.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gatech.edu/news/2024/04/19/nih-awards-29m-annoviant-advance-heart-disease-technology The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos