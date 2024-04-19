MetaAI takes on Google, OpenAI with new standalone chatbot as AI arms race intensifies





top line

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, launched its artificial intelligence journey this week with the release of a standalone AI chatbot and a powerful open source model, Llama 3, making it a major competitor to bots like It is positioned as Google and ChatGPT are racing to create systems that are more powerful than ever before for companies.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University on “Conversations about Freedom'' [+] “Expression” was held in Washington DC on October 17, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP (via Getty Images) Key facts

Meta says its AI assistant, Meta AI, is now integrated into the search bar of its Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger apps, and can also be accessed when scrolling through the main Facebook feed.

The AI ​​assistant will also be deployed as a standalone tool through the website Meta.ai, the tech giant said.

Meta AI has been available within the company's apps for several months, but this announcement marks the first time it is available as a standalone product outside of the Metas social media ecosystem.

This restriction prevented Metas from competing in the increasingly crowded chatbot market. By making Meta AI more available as a standalone product, the company is able to compete more directly with other AI tools, especially leaders such as OpenAIs ChatGPT, Anthropics Claude, and Microsofts Copilot. And Google Gemini.

This announcement coincided with the announcement of Llama 3, the open source AI model that Meta used to build its chatbot.

Meta said the Llama 3 model is the best open model in its class in this era and has the potential to surpass world-class closed source AI models such as OpenAI and Google.

tangent

Although Meta AI is not universally available around the world, the company said it is currently rolling out paid calls in English in more than a dozen countries outside the United States. Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe said Meta AI will be accessible in English. More countries are likely to join, Mehta suggested, adding that it is still early days.

Main background

Ever since ChatGPT sparked an explosion of interest in the AI ​​assistant space, the technology industry has been racing to build, develop, and release more powerful AI models. Models like Metas Llama, OpenAIs GPT, and Google Gemini are the underlying architectures that power tools like chatbots, image generators, video generators, and more. In addition to Meta, several other companies, including Google, OpenAI, and Mistral, have released new versions of their major systems within the past month. The decision to open source Llama 3 marks a notable change from other market leaders such as his OpenAI and Google, which tend to keep the technology closed. Open source technologies can be more easily used, vetted, and shared within the industry, but open source licenses can come with usage conditions and often allow other companies to build a suite of apps and tools. It will serve as a stepping stone for you to do so. The release of powerful open-source AI models like Llama 3 could fuel a flurry of innovations like this designed around Metas models. But it's not without cost, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously saying the company is spending billions of dollars developing its AI systems.

What to watch out for

Expect to see more AI releases from the industry this summer as players prepare for the release of GPT-5, the next major update to the system behind OpenAI's ChatGPT. Masu. According to Yann LeCun, the company's chief AI scientist, Meta is already training a more powerful AI model that he hopes will replace Llama 3.

More from Forbes How AI and tech giants say they will control content in 2024 – The World's Biggest Election By Robert Hart More from Forbes Meta exposes hundreds of AI spies on Facebook and Instagram Italian surveillance dealer Created by Thomas Brewster More from Forbes OpenAI's 'Sora' has rivals in development – including Google and Meta By Robert Hart The Washington Post Meta's AI chatbot is coming to social media. Misinformation can also accompany it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2024/04/19/meta-ai-declares-war-on-openai-google-with-standalone-chatbot—what-to-know-about-llama-3-model/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos