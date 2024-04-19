Google fires 28 employees in protest of Israeli cloud deal 1 photo International News: AFPBB News





Google has fired more than 20 employees after they staged a sit-in at the web giant's offices to protest a cloud contract with the Israeli government.

The sit-in protests, organized by the No Tech for Apartheid campaign, were held on April 16 at Google's New York City offices and Google Cloud headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. After occupying the office for about 10 hours, during which engineers were ordered to leave, police in Sunnyvale and New York City arrested nine employees, and Google later issued an internal memo warning them and other employees. announced that he had been fired.

“This kind of behavior has no place in our workplace and will not be tolerated,” Chris Rakow, Google's vice president of global security, said in an internal memo shared with the New York Post. “If you are one of the few people tempted to think we will overlook behavior that violates our policies, think again.

“They took over office space, defaced our property, and physically interfered with the work of other Google employees,” the security chief added.

Google confirmed the contents of the letter Rackow leaked to The Register, saying that 28 people have been fired as a result of a human resources investigation. The employees involved were initially placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and ultimately fired.

That may not be the end of the layoffs. Google said it would “continue to investigate and take action as necessary.”

The group said the arrests were made after protesters refused to leave the premises, and that the occupation, which prevents employees from working and accessing work facilities, was not only a threat to safety, but also a threat to Google. It was claimed that this was a violation of the company's policy. He explained that the protests were primarily organized by non-Google employees.

“These protests were part of a long-standing campaign by primarily organizations and groups of people who do not work at Google,” the spokesperson said.

The issue at the center of the protests, Project Nimbus, is a 2021 cloud agreement between Google, AWS, and Israel under which Google will provide cloud services to Israeli government agencies. The program, designed to help Israel digitize government operations, has been a lightning rod for Googlers since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023 and the war that ensued.

disagreement

Google disagrees with the protesters' classification of Project Nimbus as part of Israel's arsenal in the Palestinian conflict.

“We are clear that the Nimbus contract is for workloads run on our commercial cloud by Israeli government ministries and agencies,” a Google spokesperson said. “This work is not intended for highly sensitive classified or military workloads related to weapons or intelligence.”

Nevertheless, this is not the first time a Google employee has been fired for opposing the deal.

In 2022, former Google employee Ariel Koren, who is Jewish, claimed he was pressured to resign for opposing a $1.2 billion cloud deal between Israel and the web giant. Koren said at the time that Google pressured her to move to Brazil or lose her job because she feared Project Nimbus would be used to commit human rights abuses against Palestinians.

Google denies retaliating against Koren, noting that the U.S. Labor Relations Board dismissed her complaint against Google for retaliation.

In March, Google also fired a cloud engineer who spoke out against Project Nimbus at a conference on Israel's use of AI. The official claimed that Israel is using Google Cloud technology to “enhance genocide, apartheid, and surveillance.”

Union claims Google won't listen

In a statement released after the arrests and suspensions, but before the firings, the Alphabet union expressed dissatisfaction with Google's response, saying that instead of listening to the voices of engineers, the big company simply chose to exclude them. He said that. shocking.

“We deplore Google's decision to arrest and arbitrarily place employees on leave for participating in peaceful protests without engaging in substantive dialogue about their concerns,” the AWU Executive Committee said. I think so.''

“Workers have directly contacted Google leadership in a variety of ways, spoken at town halls and forums, and submitted petitions with thousands of signatures,” the AWU added.

“We're disappointed that Google isn't taking this concern seriously.” [of] It employs thousands of people and has retaliated against and discriminated against those who speak up on its behalf. ”

The AWU said several of the sacked employees were union members and that “most” of the sacked employees were not directly involved in the protests.

The truth is clear: Google is afraid of us

No Tech for Apartheid expressed similar grievances, calling the firings “clear retaliation” in a statement. The group also disputed Google's claims that the protests were primarily caused by individuals who do not work in the industry, calling the claims “not only false” but “offensive.” insisted.

No Tech for Apartheid said it had not heard back from Google executives despite raising concerns about Project Nimbus for three years.

“The truth is clear: Google is afraid of us. They are afraid of workers coming together to demand accountability and transparency from their bosses,” No Tech for Apartheid said, adding that the layoffs He added that the protests cannot be stopped.

“Make no mistake, we will continue to organize until the company cancels Project Nimbus and shuts down the power supply to this genocide.”

Speaking of Google…the web giant announced some internal restructuring today. These include moving the AI ​​ethics team to Google DeepMind and bringing the teams working on Pixel, Android, Chrome and ChromeOS, photography, and more under one platform umbrella. and devices. The goal is to focus all of these product groups on incorporating more and more AI into Big G's products.

