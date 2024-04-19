Google Meet live sharing API – Stack Overflow





I'm working on features on iOS that utilize SharePlay, like collaborative FaceTime (video calling). The iOS API worked well, was easy to set up and use, and was very easy to join calls and communicate between calls.

I then started working on adding the same functionality to Android, but was having a really hard time getting anything to work.

From what I've gathered, the matching API is Google Meet Live Sharing. The webpage lists it as early access, but the form to request access has expired. Another page states that you only need early access if you want to stream the content, but I don't. So I'm not completely sure if that's true or not, and it's hard to judge.

The sample code in the documentation is quite old and no longer matches the API, so it may not even be an EA.

I've set up a Google Cloud project. I looked for the Meet Live sharing API but couldn't find it. I downloaded and got the sample live sharing project up and running. It's not as old as the documentation and I tested it.

No matter what I try, whenever I try to build a session it always fails with the following error:

An unexpected error occurred when trying to connect to the meeting. [SECURITY_POLICY_EXCEPTION]

There were Samsung and Pixel phones at the meeting, both with apps installed. If you try it on either phone and launch the app before or during a call, it may fail with the above error.

I tried to look up what that error means and how to resolve it, but I can't find anything. Or, even if you are using the API correctly, you should use the sample app.

Has anyone had success using the Google Meet Live Sharing API? Is it still supported? Is there another place to request access to make it work? Is it still in early access? Could it have happened?

