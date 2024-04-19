MetaNovas scores highly in Loral's North Asia Big Bang Beauty Tech Program – this webinar shows why





Business Insider recently reported that Metanovas, an innovative company in the biopharmaceutical and consumer health industry, has been selected as a winner of the prestigious L'Oral North Asia Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program. The award reportedly highlights Metanovas' innovative approach to integrating scientific rigor from drug development to the consumer health field, particularly in the development of clinical-grade consumer health products.

The Loral North Asia Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program is a first from the French beauty giant and aims to drive innovation and co-create future beauty solutions across China, Japan and South Korea. According to Business Insider, “MetaNovas was one of the selected winners that demonstrated outstanding capabilities in areas such as operations, digital innovation, research, sustainability, generative AI, raw materials, and beauty device development. ”

Metanovus' participation in Loral's program reportedly highlights the company's technological capabilities in strengthening R&D innovation within the cosmetics industry. The company's technology is said to have significantly accelerated product development and market readiness by reducing research and development processes that traditionally took months to just weeks.

The company is said to be the only company capable of end-to-end development, providing comprehensive understanding from biological insight to the creation of the final product. These capabilities will be demonstrated in an upcoming webinar, “AI-driven research and discovery to drive beauty innovation.”

This webinar begins with an overview of AI's prominence in the beauty market, including trend discovery, and then delves into new AI-driven platforms for molecular discovery and design. Also presented are examples of the use of the platform for metabolic profiling for designing skin care actives, studying the skin microbiome, and predicting formulation stability test results.

In this webcast, learn about the potential of AI in cosmetic conceptualization. The utility of AI in discovering and designing component molecules. AI capabilities to accelerate time-to-market and drive differentiation. We provide a platform that combines these aspects to support innovation for beauty ingredient suppliers and manufacturers.

