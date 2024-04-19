Editorial: Google's heavy-handed tactics against California news organizations show why they should be regulated





Whatever happens to Google, isn't the motto “don't be the bad guy”?

That corporate adage is clearly gone, and the internet giant has decided to show its supervillain side. The most recent example is the campaign in California, where the state legislature dared to pass a law requiring tech companies like Google to share advertising revenue with the journalists who produce much of the content. , demonstrating how easily the company can crush news organizations. platform.

Google announced last week that it would remove links to California news websites from its search results. The company described the move as a test to prepare for possible consequences if the California Journalism Protection Act were passed. The company did not disclose the duration or scope of the test.

Those who care about the survival of independent news reporting were not and should not be fooled.

The California Journalism Preservation Act is supported by the California News Publishers Association. and the News/Media Alliance, of which The Times is a member.

Google's announcement was clearly intended to intimidate news organizations and state legislators to resign or resign. Specifically, Google could lock news organizations out of the world's major search engines, making their content harder to find and potentially endangering their survival. It was also a show of force to let lawmakers know that attempts to regulate Google will not be tolerated.

Google is certainly not the first company to take a hard line in politics or business. But this is more than just lobbying legislators. Google has nearly 90% of the market in online search, and that's how people find news. Removing local news outlets from search results means Californians will no longer be able to find important information about what's happening in their communities and government. This undermines a democracy that relies on an informed public.

Given the power of Google and other major technology platforms, why would news organizations take on this fight? Because the status quo is unsustainable. Learn how most news organizations fund their reporting, and pressure Google, Meta, and other major platforms to share ad revenue with the companies and people who produce news content It is important to understand why there is a national and global effort to

News organizations rely on advertising revenue. When a user clicks a link to view an article on a news website, the news site receives a portion of the revenue from the advertisements that appear next to the article. Google claims that linking to articles supports news operations and drives traffic to news websites. it's true. But the platform and others are increasingly posting factual snippets from articles to respond to searches or fill social media feeds, allowing users to click through to the news web. There is no longer a need to visit the site. This means that the company that paid for the production of that news article will not receive any advertising revenue associated with it.

Google, in particular, relies on news content for its search results. Search for “Shohei Ohtani” or “earthquake” to see how many results come from news outlets. That's a lot. But while news organizations, their reporters, editors, and photographers produce those stories, they are not compensated for the use of their work. That's the main reason why so many newspapers, magazines and other news outlets have been forced to lay off staff or close down in recent years.

The California Journalism Protection Act would require major platforms to compensate news organizations for using their content. The bill by Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) is inspired by similar laws passed in Australia and Canada. This would establish the right for news companies to receive journalistic royalties for their content, which would be set through an arbitration process. The bill requires news companies to spend at least 70% of their income on reporters and news staff.

Wicks introduced the bill last year, but it was delayed to give lawmakers, news organizations and technology companies more time to work on the details. Concerns remain, including that such a law could benefit major out-of-state news organizations at the expense of small local news operations. These are issues that need to be resolved, but they should not stop negotiations and good faith efforts to find a workable compromise before the first state Senate hearing in June.

That's why Google's decision to close its California store now is so jarring that it may have backfired. Lawmakers don't like to be bullied. Senate Pro Tem Mike McGuire condemned the company, saying the move was a clear abuse of power and showed extraordinary arrogance.

In fact, Google's power flex shows how much control this one company has over access to information. If lawmakers weren't worried about that before, they should be now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2024-04-19/editorial-google-hardball-tactics-against-california-news-outlets-show-why-it-should-be-regulated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos