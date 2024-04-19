Google's HD Chromecast is just $20





Almost every TV you can buy these days supports streaming in some form or fashion, but what if you don't like the user interface or don't have all the apps you need? is a streaming device like Chromecast with Google TV (HD). We usually recommend buying the 4K version if you have the budget, but the HD model is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. Now's the perfect time to see if Chromecast is a better fit for you than products from Amazon or Rokus, or to access your favorite streaming apps on a second TV in your home.

Like its more expensive sibling, the company uses the Google TV platform, which provides recommendations across a variety of streaming services and provides plenty of useful information, including Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Entry-level streamers do not have Dolby Vision and cannot stream their favorite shows and movies in 4K. Maximum resolution is limited to 1080p, but it can play HDR video, supports casting from apps that offer it, and features the same Google Assistant-enabled voice remote control as the 4K model.

With a do-it-all robot vacuum like the Dreame L20 Ultra, it's hard not to get into spring cleaning mode. The premium product is one of our favorite models thanks to its ability to perform its dual roles of sweeper and mopper with great autonomy. Of course, such an amazing product comes with a hefty price tag. Regular retail price is $1,499, and it's often a little cheaper on sale, but now he's reduced to $799 ($700 off) at Wellbots through the end of April with exclusive promo code VERGEL20. This is definitely the lowest price ever.

The L20 Ultra has high suction power for thick rugs and stubborn dirt, and uses AI obstacle avoidance and LIDAR room mapping. Additionally, you can control it using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. It has an auto-lift pad that lets you seamlessly clean between carpets and hard floors, and an auto-extend brush that cleans baseboards better than most. There's also no need to empty or refill the water with the included charging base, and no need to clean or dry the mop pad.

