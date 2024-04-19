Google Developer Student Clubs London School of Economics and Political Science – London, UK





Google Developer Student Club

Founded in 2020, LSE GDSC focuses on financial and technology events. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive community built on great friendships and networking circles. This year, we look forward to partnering with startups, nonprofits, and leading financial institutions to bring you exciting speakers, workshops, and introductory classes. Currently, we are the world's largest GDSC and are developing viable and unique technology solutions. As of June 24, 2022, the number of members is 1,750.

LSE students can apply for organizer positions here.

If you are a GDSC Lead at another university and would like to collaborate, please contact us at [email protected] or on any of the social media below.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ):

Can anyone attend LSE GDSC events? Yes! All events are free and conducted in English. Our virtual events are open to all members worldwide. Our in-person events are exclusive to his LSE students, but are also available to members in London on request.

Will membership in the LSE GDSC help me get into LSE? No, we are not affiliated with LSE Admissions. We recommend checking the LSE website.

How can I join the core team? We only accept current LSE students and accept new team members throughout the year. How to apply: (1) Contact us using the email icon (2) Fill out this form.

I want to start a tech business. What resources are available? This includes everything you need, such as the Student Developer Pack or Start Up School. Check out the Google Dev Library for Android, Angular, Firebase, Flutter, Google Assistant, Google Cloud, and machine learning.

What resources are available for the Solution Challenge? Check out the Solution Challenge 2022 resources page for all the latest updates and resources.

How do I start coding? Where do I start? In collaboration with GDSC NIT: Check out all the resources and recommendations in the Starter Kit. Also check out the Google Codelab tutorials. We've also partnered with CodeX to provide you with access to a personalized Discord server and free courses.

How do I prepare for a career in corporate finance? Where do I start? Check out all the resources and recommendations from our partnership with WSO: Corporate Finance Resources

I still haven't found what I'm looking for, is there anything else? Get advice and guidance from the experts: Introduction to DigitalBoost, Flutter: A Crash Course.

How can I stay updated on upcoming events? Follow us on Instagram @lsegoogledsc, join our WhatsApp group chat and follow our Linkedin page.

