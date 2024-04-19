



Technical agency for apartheid did not claim more than 20 workers were fired indiscriminately [File]

| Photo provided by: Reuters

Google has laid off 28 employees following protests over the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus contract it and Amazon signed with the Israeli government amid international bombardment of Palestinians.

The No Tech for Apartheid group claimed that more than 20 workers were fired indiscriminately, but a Google memo confirmed that 28 employees involved were fired, according to technology media. The Verge reported.

About nine people were arrested by police after several hours of sit-ins at Google's two offices in New York and Sunnyvale. They livestreamed their removal from the premises.

They took over office space, defaced our property, and physically interfered with the work of other Googlers. Chris Rakow, Google's head of global security, wrote in a memo shared with The Verge that their actions were unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made his colleagues feel threatened.

(For the day's top tech news, subscribe to our technology newsletter Todays Cache)

However, No Tech for Apartheid previously disagreed with such claims.

This excuse, which seeks to avoid directly confronting us and our concerns and justify an illegal retaliatory termination, is a lie, the organization said in an earlier statement Thursday. Even the workers who participated in the peaceful sit-in and refused to leave did not damage property or threaten other workers. Instead, they received an overwhelmingly positive response and expressions of support.

Google's Rackow warned that other employees who follow the protesters' actions could expect similar consequences and that such actions violate multiple workplace policies.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai advised employees in a blog post Thursday to keep politics out of the workplace, saying it was too important a moment for the company to be distracted.

We have a vibrant, open discussion culture that allows us to build great products and turn great ideas into action. It is important to save. But ultimately we are a workplace and our policies and expectations are clear. This is a business, and this is not the place to disrupt your co-workers, make them feel unsafe, try to use the company as a personal platform, or do anything that makes your co-workers feel unsafe. It's about fighting over destructive issues and discussing politics, Pichai wrote.

No Tech for Apartheid held Google's leadership responsible for the continuing death toll in Palestine.

Sundar Pichai and Thomas Kurian are profiteers of genocide. Thanks to their technology, 100,000 Palestinians have been reported killed, missing, or injured in Israel's massacres over the past six months, and the numbers are growing. “We cannot understand how people can sleep at night like this,” the group said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/google-fires-28-employees-as-ceo-pichai-warns-against-debating-politics/article68082580.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos