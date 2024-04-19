How Manipal Hospitals is driving innovation in healthcare





At the peak of the pandemic in India, patients who felt unwell but were unsure whether to go to the emergency department used Manipal Hospital's video consultation app on their smartphones to receive medical advice from doctors.

The app not only eliminated patient confusion regarding symptoms by allowing doctors to triage patients' symptoms, but also helped reduce pressure on emergency departments within Manipal's hospital network.

Now, the app has expanded its capabilities beyond telemedicine, allowing patients to view test reports, pay bills, make medical appointments, and even request home health services, leveraging technology to help patients It highlights Manipals' continued efforts to improve care.

The hospital group, which operates 33 hospitals in 17 cities in India, also offers drug delivery services to reduce wait times at pharmacies, and brings patients who would otherwise be unable to receive treatment to their own care. It stays within the network.

Patients undergoing cardiac stenting, angioplasty, and joint replacement surgeries can also connect to an at-home monitoring platform provided by Singapore-based ConnectedLife. The platform combines Fitbit fitness trackers and its virtual platform to monitor patient progress.

Karthik Rajagopal, chief operating officer at Manipal Hospitals, told Computer Weekly on the sidelines of Google Cloud Next 24 that home monitoring platforms act as gatekeepers to direct patients to the right specialist for post-operative care. , he said, allowing patients to return to their normal lives. Sooner or later your feet.

However, Mr. Rajagopal acknowledged that remote monitoring is still a work in progress. For now, patients can only use Fitbit trackers, he said, but added that adoption rates should improve as other types of monitoring devices are added.

Beyond patient care, Manipal is also leveraging technology to improve ward operations. Partnered with Google Cloud to build mobile apps running on hyperscalar Compute Engine infrastructure to automate nurse rostering, reduce staffing requirements, and free up advanced nurses for more valuable work. I made it possible to do so.

Before the app was released, scheduling was done manually by senior nurses and could take up to 45 minutes per day. In some cases, too few nurses were registered for a particular shift, leading to complaints from patients and doctors. This app reduces stress for nurses and allows them to focus on patient care.

Mr. Rajagopal said plans are underway to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with Google Cloud to further support nurses and improve productivity. For example, AI can help decipher discharge summaries using large-scale language models to facilitate shift handovers. [LLMs], he added. Our aim is to look at two or three very big initiatives that allow caregivers to spend more time with their patients.

Madhur Gopal, vice president of marketing at Manipal Hospitals, said the healthcare provider is taking an existing LLM and fine-tuning it using data from digital platforms to focus on use cases rather than the underlying technology. He said he plans to hit the mark.

Rajagopal said LLMs like Google Gemini support multiple languages, allowing Manipal to translate documents typically written in English, such as discharge summaries and radiology reports, into Indian languages ​​for patients. added. He said there is some maturity in Google's ability to translate information into a patient's preferred language rather than transliterate it.

However, it remains to be seen whether global LLMs trained primarily in English can meet the needs of India's diverse multilingual population. In recent years, Indian companies and organizations have been building indigenous LLMs that are touted to outperform global models in understanding cultural and linguistic nuances.

Vikas Arora, Director of Sales and Consulting, Google Cloud India, said, “The number of models will only increase in the future, with first-party models and more proprietary models.” That's why Google is taking the approach of allowing customers to choose the model that suits them through its Vertex AI platform. The Vertex AI platform has a model garden and tools to help you build on those models or create your own.

