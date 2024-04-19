New Google Pixel 9 Pro leak reveals major design changes





There has been a steady stream of leaks and rumors leading up to Google's fall Pixel 9 lineup announcement. We've seen several renders of the Pixel 9, but the latest leak could be the best look yet at the new smartphone.

The image was first posted on the Russian site Rozeket (via Android Police). A series of images of the Pixel 9 Pro show some design changes, especially in the camera area of ​​the phone. These are comprehensive and show the phone from all sides.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

Since the Pixel 6, Google's Pixel line has featured a coplanar camera bar shape on the left and right sides. The Pixel 9 appears to keep the bar layout, but with oval protrusions that don't reach the edges. Strangely, it feels more obvious than previous designs. Perhaps that's because it's still a slightly different color than the phone, and the back looks more like brushed metal than polished.

With the camera removed, the Pixel 9 Pro looks more round than the Pixel 8, which looks more rectangular. The next Pixel 8a also appears to have more rounded corners, which seems to be part of Google's new design language.

Image 1/6

(Image credit: Rozetked)(Image credit: Rozetked)(Image credit: Rozetked)(Image credit: Rozetked)(Image credit: Rozetked)(Image credit: Rozetked)

Also, on the bottom of the phone, the SIM card tray has been moved from the left side of the phone to the bottom. Android Police calls this move controversial, but it doesn't seem like a terrible move to us.

One of the images shows a Pixel 9 Pro next to what looks like an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Normally, Google would try to match the size of the latest iPhones, but rumor has it that Google will release four new phones this fall: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It has been. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to have a 6.7-inch display.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen, so the Pixel 9 Pro may have a slightly smaller screen size. It will be interesting to see how Google sells the XL and 9 Pro. Because they seem to have the potential to fill different niches. So what happens to the 9 Pro?

Upgrade your life with the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks, and hand-picked analysis delivered daily. Be the first to know about the latest gadgets and latest deals.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

One last thing to note about the Pixel 9 Pro is one of the images showing the phone's fast boot menu. In that menu, we can see that the device comes with 128GB of storage and 16GB of Micron LPDDR5 RAM.

The Pixel 8 Pro had storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, so this is in line with that. However, the RAM has been upgraded, as last year's model was equipped with 12GB.

Tom's Guide Details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/new-google-pixel-9-pro-leak-just-revealed-major-design-changes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos