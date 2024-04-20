Pentagon goes all-in on AI, pouring billions into Big Tech and startups





A new report from Brown University's War Costs Project shows that the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community awarded contracts worth a total of $53 billion to big tech companies between 2019 and 2022. It highlights a new closeness. .

2nd quarter sales exceeded expectations due to the influence of TSMC, AI boom, Nvidia, and Apple

As the U.S. military and intelligence agencies consider adopting AI-powered military technologies and using cloud computing services, the report's author, Roberto J. Gonzlez, who teaches at San Jos State University, said the Department of Defense said the CIA now routinely awards multi-year contracts to majors. Technology company.

Northern California's Silicon Valley, home to some of the biggest chip, computer and software companies, as well as AI startups, would not exist without funding from the Department of Defense during the Cold War era of the 1950s and 1960s. Sho.

Silicon Valley built elegant small machines that could power missiles and rockets, but also had the potential for peaceful uses in watches, calculators, electronics, and computers large and small, Thomas Heinrich wrote in 2002. In his 2016 book, Cold War Arsenal: Military Contracts in Silicon. valley.

But the Brown report shows that today's Pentagon spending flow is directed toward a different kind of defense contractor: hundreds of small startups backed by big tech and venture capital firms. It's a combination of companies, Gonzlez wrote.

One such huge deal is a $10 billion, five-year contract with Amazon that the National Security Agency signed in 2021, dubbed “Wild and Stormy,” to acquire the agency's intelligence data and The purpose was to migrate monitoring data to Amazon's cloud.

These multi-year contracts, in which big tech companies primarily provide software-as-a-service rather than hardware or equipment, mean that the Pentagon and CIA will rely more than ever on the expertise of private-sector technology experts. There is a possibility that it will become. It is also likely to lead to a situation in which Pentagon officials continue to rely heavily on the goodwill and cooperation of technology leaders for some of their most basic functions.Roberto J. Gonzlez

A lot of military funds are also being invested in startups. For example, Palantir, a currently publicly traded AI company, has contracts not only with the Israel Defense Forces, but also with the CIA, NSA, FBI, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Special Operations Forces. The U.S. military gave the company $800 million in 2020, and more than half of its revenue comes from the U.S. government, the paper said.

Other defense technology contractors that are still pre-IPO include Anduril Industries, Shield AI, HawkEye 360, Skydio, Rebellion Defense, and Epiru.

In terms of numbers

$53 billion: Total maximum contract value between the U.S. military and intelligence agencies and major technology companies from 2019 to 2022.

$28 billion: The amount given to Microsoft, Amazon, and Google by the Department of Defense and U.S. intelligence agencies from 2018 to 2022.Gonzlez says this is probably a conservative estimate.

$100 billion: How much venture capital money went into defense technology startups from 2021 to 2023

Related agency: U.S. Strategic Capital Office

In December 2022, the Department of Defense launched the Office of Strategic Capital, an organization created to connect AI and other startups with private sources of capital.

The OSC aims to leverage the United States' comparative advantages in capital markets and economic competition to focus capital on the supply chain for critical technologies needed by the Department of Defense, according to its website.

