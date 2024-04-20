Reddit takes over Google





An anonymous reader cites Business Insider's report. If you've noticed that Reddit results have been popping up a lot lately when you search on Google, you're not crazy. The Internet is in turmoil, and for website owners, the rules for winning at Google search are more unclear than ever. Google's generative AI search engine comes from one direction. This is slowly approaching mainstream adoption, posing an existential threat to SEOs and website creators everywhere. From the other direction, posts pour in from Reddit, Quora, and other internet forums via the traditional set of Google links. According to his Semrush data analysis, which predicts traffic based on search rankings, traffic to Reddit has increased at an alarming rate since his August. Semrush estimated that Reddit's visitors exceeded 132 million in August 2023. At the time of publication of this article, he was predicted to have over 346 million visitors in April 2024.

None of this is a coincidence. For years, Google has been watching users continue to use Reddit until the end of their search queries, and has finally decided to do something about it. Google has started dropping hints in 2022, promising it will do a better job of promoting more useful and human sites than just chasing the top search results. Last August, Google seemed to do just that by rolling out a big update to search. Reddit, Quora, and other forum sites started getting more attention on Google, both in their traditional links and in the new “Discussions & Forums” section. If you're based in the US, you may have come across it. The timing of this Reddit clash has given rise to several conspiracy theories. In February, Google and Reddit announced a major deal that will allow Google to train AI models on Reddit's content. Google said the deal, reportedly worth $60 million, “facilitates a more content-forward display of Reddit information,” and that Google promised to improve Reddit's visibility in exchange for valuable training data. This has led to some speculation that this may be the case. A few weeks later, Reddit also went live.

Steve Paine, marketing manager at Sistrix, said the rise of Reddit is “unprecedented.” “For at least the past five years, no website in the U.S. has risen in search prominence this fast,” he told Business Insider. Currently, Reddit ranks highly for product searches. Payne said Reddit's main competitors are Wikipedia, YouTube and Fandom, and it also competes in “high-value commercial search” to take on Amazon. He said the “real competition” is the subreddits that compete with brands on the web. A Google spokesperson told Business Insider that the company is basically just giving users what they want. “Our research shows that people often want to learn from other people's experiences on a topic, so we've continually worked to make it easier to find helpful perspectives.” We display content from hundreds of forums and other communities around the web when it's relevant to your query, and conduct rigorous testing to ensure the results are informative and high quality. ”

