Tips for writing a training grant proposal





Research and Development Services (RDS)

Tucson, Arizona

Follow these steps and you'll be ready to write a successful training grant proposal.

Utilize the RDS Training Grant Resource Website Please note the following advice from the current Training Grant Principal Investigator:

“Earn training grants in areas you're passionate about. Writing these things is truly a labor of love. Whether you're an expert in the field or not, it's a need you'll be happy to meet. ” Michael Johnson, Associate Professor of Immunobiology and PI of the NSF-funded National Summer Undergraduate Research Project (NSURP).

“Make sure to organize a community of people who are as excited about this project as you are, and focus not only on the science, but also on strengthening connections and thinking about the people who keep things moving every day.” ” Heather Ingram, program manager for the NSF-funded Building Resources for Interdisciplinary Training in Genome and Ecosystem Sciences (BRIDGES).

“I recommend finding a co-principal investigator. The co-principal investigator and I are very different people, but we work well together. When one of us has a really crazy schedule… , it's amazing that the other can supplement that.'' Scott Saleska, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, NSF-funded Resource Building for Interdisciplinary Training in Genome and Ecosystem Sciences. (BRIDGES) Chief Researcher)

“Talk to institutions about grants you're interested in. The NIH is incredibly approachable, and talking with them can be very helpful in honing your idea into something that can actually be funded.” Felicia Goodrum, Professor of Immunobiology and Principal Investigator of Infection and Inflammation as Factors in Aging (IIDA) (funded by the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID))

“Talk to at least three people on campus who have training grants, all of whom are listed on the new website. Then come and talk to the Graduate School's Diversity and Inclusion department. If you are interested in funding One of our university's strengths is that our institutions support a diverse student body, which, while still developing, far outperforms most of the top 30 public schools. You can highlight this in your proposal. ” France Tax, Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology and Principal Investigator of the NIH-funded Initiative to Maximize Student Development (IMSD)

“Make sure that real-world, hands-on work is an important part of your training.” Kevin Fitzsimmons, environmental science researcher and professor, USDA-funded Hispanic and Other in Fisheries and Aquaculture Principal Investigator of Underrepresented Student Development

For more information from the principal investigators on training grants at the University of Arizona, read “Principal Investigators Share the Unique Importance and Challenges of Training Grants.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://research.arizona.edu/stories/tips-developing-training-grant-proposal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos