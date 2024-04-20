Click here for the first Google Pixel 9 Pro hands-on photos





Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the 2024 smartphones I'm most interested in. Now, thanks to a ton of leaked photos, we have our first real look at Google's next flagship product. As expected, there's a lot to gain.

The photo was shared on Rozetked and credited to an “anonymous source.” We're looking at the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which is expected to sit between the base Pixel 9 and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The photos confirm major design changes seen in previously shared renders, including a new camera bar design on the back. Just like the Pixel 8 Pro's, three rear cameras, an LED flash, and possibly a temperature sensor are clearly visible.

The back of the Pixel 9 Pro appears to have a matte finish, but the metal frame has a glossy design. The USB-C port is also clearly visible in the photo. On either side of the USB-C port are the speaker grill, microphone, and SIM tray. There's a mmWave 5G antenna on the top frame, and the right side of the phone has the power and volume buttons. His one image of the Pixel 9 Pro's display shows the phone's bootloader screen, confirming that this model features his 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This is a noticeable increase compared to his 12GB RAM on the Pixel 8 Pro.

I'm still not 100% sure what I think of this new look for Google's Pixel smartphones, but I'm starting to like it even more now that I've seen it in my hands. It's clearly differentiated from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 models, while still maintaining the distinctive Pixel aesthetic. I'll hold off on making final judgment until I actually get my hands on the phone, but these photos make me feel a little more confident.

We don't expect Google to release the Google Pixel 9 Pro until later this fall, but with Google I/O just around the corner, Google could give us a little sneak peek before then. There are always possibilities.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-9-pro-hands-on-images-leaked-new-design-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos