Google answers whether having two sites affects rankings





Google's John Mueller responded to whether having two sites can negatively impact search rankings. His answer is surprisingly applicable to many different ways of interpreting the question.

Can having two sites affect my rankings?

Someone submitted a question to Google asking if having two sites would hurt their rankings. The question reproduced on Google is concise, but also a bit vague, leading to the possibility that the question could be answered in a different way than the way Mueller answered it.

Here's the question.

“My rankings have dropped because Google found out I have two websites. Is this correct?”

Google's John Mueller responded:

“No. That's unlikely. Many people have multiple websites. Separate websites are fine.

Often the problem is more indirect. If you work on a lot of websites, it doesn't take a lot of time to create a really great website everywhere. And if you have a less-than-great website, our algorithms are likely to notice that when recommending your site to others. ”

Another way to answer the question

John Mueller answered the question with the assumption that the two sites in the question are about different topics. He prefaced his answer by saying that many people “have multiple websites,” which is true.

However, many people do not have multiple websites on the same topic. Questioners were also vague about whether the sites had different topics.

It's very likely that these sites cover the same topic, in which case they would be right to be concerned that Google found out about them. This is because it could be seen as an attempt to deceive Google. After all, who would worry about having multiple sites on different topics?

If the sites cover the same topic, the answer to your question will be somewhat different.

One important thing to consider when one person manages multiple sites on the same topic is that they are doing it for ranking purposes. This is not a good starting point for any website.

I'm not saying there's anything corrupt about this practice, but I'm saying it's not the best starting point for creating quality signals. Who wants to create multiple high-quality sites for their users?

Another reason to create multiple sites for ranking (rather than quality) purposes is that dividing a topic into supporting subtopics is better than a single site with multiple related subtopics. Because people feel they can create a strong site about a subtopic.

But what almost inevitably happens is that you end up running multiple related sites that can be more powerful when working together as one authoritative website.

I asked Bill Hartzer of Hartzer Consulting (Facebook profile) if he thought multiple sites on the same topic could affect rankings.

Bill agreed with me and shared:

“Many people think that after they build a highly ranked website, they can double their revenue or double their traffic by building another website with the same theme. Yes, but that's not true at all.

Businesses also have one main website, but create separate websites with different domain names for each product or service. Over the past decade or so, that hasn't been a good strategy. While it's good to register domain names for your products and services, it's best to consolidate all of your websites into one main, more authoritative website.

Typically, one website, the original site, will still rank higher if it's about the same topic. However, the second website doesn't rank as high. In most cases, it is always better to combine multiple websites into one website. ”

Multiple sites and rankings

John Mueller is right that publishing multiple sites (on different topics) can compromise your ability to focus on one site to make it stand out, and has an indirect negative impact on rankings. It states that there is. He is also correct in saying that it is unlikely to have a direct negative impact on rankings.

If you change the question to whether rankings are affected when multiple sites are about the same topic, the answer becomes more nuanced, but follows a similar trajectory to Mueller's original answer. It's great for someone who creates multiple, half-baked sites, impairing his ability to create one site.

However, if a person is creating multiple sites on different topics, that is not necessarily a foregone conclusion. It is absolutely possible to create multiple sites on different topics and be successful. It may be difficult for one person to do it, but if multiple people create content on her website and focus on promotion, it is not difficult.

Watch Google SEO Office Hours around 33 seconds.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Asier Romero

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-answers-whether-having-two-sites-affects-rankings/514335/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos