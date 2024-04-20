Google tells employees not to 'discuss politics' after shooting at Israeli protest





Employees of Alphabet Inc., its Google division, and members of Jewish and Palestinian organizations protest Google and Amazon's cloud computing business for the Israeli government. Photo: Paresh Dave (Reuters)

A day after the company fired 28 employees who protested Google's cloud computing and AI services contract with Israel, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that they would not be able to address disruptive issues in the office. Employees were instructed not to fight over the issue or discuss politics.

2nd quarter sales exceeded expectations due to the influence of TSMC, AI boom, Nvidia, and Apple

In a company blog post titled “Building for an AI Future” late Thursday, Pichai didn't specifically mention the protests in Gaza or the war in Israel, but said the company is working on artificial intelligence technology. focused on. But in the final section of the memo, subtitled “Mission First,” Pichai said that Google's parent company Alphabet is a business and that he never interfered with colleagues, made them feel unsafe, or used the company as a personal platform. He said this is not a place where people would try to take advantage of others. .

Earlier on Thursday, Google's head of security, Chris Rakow, sent an internal memo saying that employees protesting the company's contracts with the Israeli government and military had taken over office space, defaced company property, and threatened other Google employees. He said he physically interfered with the business.

The group No Tech for Apartheid, which supports the protests, has ordered Alphabet to withdraw from Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion Israeli government contract it shares with Amazon to provide cloud computing technology. asked to retreat. This week's protests were part of a movement called “No Tech for Genocide.” Protest organizers wrote that Google workers do not want their workforce to contribute to Israel's genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel denies accusations that its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amounts to genocide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/google-alphabet-ceo-memo-no-tech-for-apartheid-protests-1851423415 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos