Google quietly closes giant Mountain View office project





The Google Landing project site remains a largely undeveloped construction site in the North Bayshore area of ​​Mountain View. Google has ended a large-scale office development plan. Photo by Ryan Morgan.

With the Mountain View setback, Google has scrapped plans for a major office development in North Bay Shore, leaving an undeveloped construction site and questions about what this means for the city's future growth.

Four years ago, Mountain View announced Google's plans to expand its North Bayshore presence with an ambitious 800,000-square-foot office development near Highway 101 between Rengstorf Avenue and Permanente Creek. Acknowledged.

The proposed development, called Google Landings, would span 41 acres and would include a new five-story building that would nearly triple the existing office space on the site. The project also includes his four-story garage on a separate site between Alta Avenue and Hough Avenue, which will be connected to the office complex via a crosswalk across Permanente Creek.

As part of the package, we pledged more than $44 million in community benefits, most of which went toward transportation infrastructure and restoration to Permanente Creek riparian habitat.

But now, without much fuss, Google has pulled out of the project. A Google spokesperson said the company takes a prudent approach to ensure its real estate investments meet the current and future needs of its employees, businesses and communities.

Renderings from the Google Landings project show a series of office buildings visible from Highway 101 in the North Bayshore area of ​​Mountain View. Powered by Google.

The tech giant contacted the city in December to ask about the process and permits needed to cancel the project, said Lenka Wright, the city's chief communications officer.

Even back in June 2020, when the City Council first approved the project, there were concerns that Google Landing would not proceed as proposed. Just three months after the coronavirus pandemic began, City Council members said they met with Google representatives about the company's wavering desire for additional office space. Although he announced the project at a public meeting, his Google officials at the time did not suggest the project was in jeopardy.

The first public look at the withdrawal came in an April 9 City Council report that laid out Mountain View's infrastructure projects and funding priorities for the coming years. Two transportation projects in the North Bay area were removed from the city list. The report attributes the project's closure to the cancellation of the Google Landings office development.

North Bayshore employers continue to support remote work policies and more flexible commuting schedules and are reconsidering their office space needs. As a result, Google, its largest employer, has no plans for new office development at this time, the report said.

Google Landings is fenced off from public view, so it's not entirely clear what was demolished and what was built. But from what I can see, it looks like a big empty construction site. The project was planned to demolish approximately 250,000 square feet of existing office buildings and remove 1,058 trees, according to a 2020 City Council report.

Google did not provide further details, but said it is working to secure and rehabilitate the project site and is working with the city to evaluate possible future uses. Google has called Mountain View home for more than 20 years and remains focused on investing in the local community and building a long-term presence here, a company spokesperson said.

Renderings of the Google Landings project show several office buildings being “lifted” off the ground to make room for landscaping and pedestrians. Powered by Google.

The tech giant's presence in North Bayshore is well known with completed development projects such as the Gradient Canopy office complex. Less visible, but equally important to Mountain View, is its role in benefiting the community.

City officials say they are still studying the impact of a potential loss of community benefits associated with the Google Landings project, some of which has already been spent on capital improvement projects or is scheduled to be spent on capital improvement projects. It has been. His two huge gifts (totaling $20.8 million), the Permanente Creek Enhancement and the Net Zero Water Project, were completely unplanned, both were supposed to be implemented by Google, and were conditional on the construction of the Landings site. It was.

The remaining benefits, worth about $23.8 million, were given to the city as a cash payment before Google received a building permit, Wright said.

The bulk of the payment, approximately $20.4 million, went toward funding transportation improvements in the North Bayshore area. Another $2.5 million is earmarked for the city's disadvantaged community programs. The remaining $900,000 of his money was spent on the recent construction of the Magical Bridge Playground in Rengstorff Park.

At this time, the city said it is still unclear whether it will lose the funding it already receives from Google in community benefits.

related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mv-voice.com/news/2024/04/19/google-quietly-terminates-mega-office-development-in-mountain-view/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos