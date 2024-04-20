Google pays $62 million in lawsuit for tracking users without consent





(KRON) On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila approved a final multi-million dollar settlement with Google.

The class action lawsuit was filed amid an investigation by The Associated Press that revealed the Silicon Valley giant tracked users' information without their consent, even if Google used privacy settings that prevented it from doing so. The settlement states that

28 Google employees fired after protests in Sunnyvale, New York

According to the settlement, Google published a support page on how to manage and delete a user's location history, stating, “If you turn off Location History for your Google Account, it will also turn off Location History for all devices associated with that Google Account.'' It was written as “It will be.”

Despite its promise not to track users' location, Google's representations were false, the settlement says. As revealed by AP, turning off Location History only stops Google from creating locations in your timeline that users can view. However, Google still continued to track the owners of the phones and kept records of their locations, the settlement said.

The proposed settlement states that even if Location History is turned off, your location information will be collected every time you use Google-controlled features on your phone, such as the Google Maps app, weather apps, or searches on your phone's mobile browser. states that it will be saved.

For example, Google saves a snapshot of your location just by opening the Maps app. Android smartphones automatically update the daily weather forecast to roughly determine your location. Additionally, for some searches that aren't location-related, such as chocolate chip cookies or kids' science kits, your exact latitude and longitude in square feet will be determined and stored in your Google Account.

Ryan Nakashima, Associated Press Writer

Contrary to the plain language and simple process outlined on Google's support page referenced above, to actually prevent location tracking, individuals must follow a deeply buried and conspicuous process titled “Web and App Activity.” the settlement states.

According to the investigation, Google continues to access and store the geolocation information of people who have turned off Location History, which the plaintiffs allege violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act and the California Constitution's privacy rights. claims.

According to the complaint filed in March, the agreement calls for Google to pay $62 million into an unrevised cash fund to be used by up to 21 nonprofit organizations to support and defend the privacy rights of class participants. is said to be in demand.

The fund will also cover plaintiffs' attorneys' fees of $18.6 million, unreimbursed costs of $151,756.23, and awards of $5,000 to three settling class members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/google-to-pay-62-million-for-tracking-users-without-consent-according-to-lawsuit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos