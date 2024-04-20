Venture Partners 2023 Annual Report Highlights Growth in Innovation Pipeline and National Recognition | Venture Partners at CU Boulder





Photo: PhD candidate Qizhong Liang (JILA, Physics) demonstrating how a laser-based breathalyzer works in JILA's Ye lab.

2023 was another great year for innovation at the University of Colorado Boulder. Researchers and inventors on campus churned out 162 breakthrough technologies last year. These spanned CU Boulders' wide range of research expertise, including innovations in climate change technology, biotechnology, quantum science, optics, and aerospace, to name a few. Venture Partners at CU Boulder, the commercialization arm of CU Boulder, supports a breakthrough pipeline that translates research into real-world impact, as highlighted in our 2023 Annual Report .

Venture Partners' mission is to accelerate the translation of research into successful commercial ventures. In 2023, Venture Partners entered into 68 license and option agreements to partner commercial businesses with CU Boulder technology. This includes 10 newly established start-up companies that we helped establish. Venture Partner's startup portfolio has seen him raise $504 million in new capital in the past year and 18 of his CU Boulder spinouts have exited since 2000.

Last year, Venture Partners launched new opportunities in its world-class programming suite, Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator. Embark combines entrepreneurs with his promising CU Boulder technology, and in his first year he launched 10 promising new businesses.

Last year saw two federal recognitions honoring Colorado as an innovation engine and a quantum hub built on UW-Boulder's technological prowess and entrepreneurial leadership. The National Science Foundation announced that the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine (CO-WY Engine) has joined the first regional innovation engine program. This prestigious award represents up to $160 million in funding over 10 years and will put CO-WY engines at the forefront of the nation's environmental and climate technology efforts. As a major university partner, UW-Boulder will play a role in the leadership and governance of the CO-WY Engine.

Effective commercialization at UW Boulder also plays a central role in the new quantum industry. In the fall of 2023, the U.S. Economic Development Administration designated portions of Colorado as a regional innovation hub (TechHub) for quantum technology. Thanks to UW Boulder's globally recognized discoveries, Colorado is already a world leader in quantum research and innovation. . Since the 1990s, the UW Boulder researcher has won his four Nobel Prizes for quantum-related insights and launched new businesses such as LongPath Technologies and Coldquanta (now his Infleqtion).

Last year's signature event brought together investors and fast-growing innovators. The Lab Venture Challenge, a collaboration with the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), has awarded more than $1 million in grants to university researchers. Destination Startup brings together investors and startups in partnership. There are more than a dozen universities in the Intermountain West.

Venture Partners continues to expand its suite of entrepreneurial training and opportunities for CU Boulder researchers, including the Ascent Deep Tech Accelerator and the I-Corps Hub, part of the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (I-Corps) : Acting as a leader in the West Region. hub.

About CU Boulder Venture Partners

Located at the heart of the university's bold and innovative community of scholars and learners, CU Boulder's Venture Partners connects the university's world-class researchers with the business, startup, and entrepreneurial communities to create breakthrough solutions. Connect to economic and social impact. As the commercialization arm of the University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Denver (Physical Sciences) campuses, Venture Partners provides intellectual property (IP) management, entrepreneurial training, mentorship and advice, funding opportunities, and technology and We are preparing campus innovators who can take their ideas to market. Support, Licensing and Industry Partnerships.

