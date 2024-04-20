Google releases Android security update that outperforms iPhone





The stark differences between Android and iPhone are rapidly closing, and the latest Google updates have narrowed the gap even further…

Android dials app security up to 11 with new quarantine feature

getty

It's already clear that Android 15 will be a huge advancement for users in terms of security and privacy. The gap between iPhone and Android is rapidly closing, leaving little choice between features and hardware. Apple's privacy and security credentials remain one of the last standouts, but Google is catching up.

As well as the recent revelation that Google will offer warnings to Pixel users if their phone could be tracked or intercepted by beating the iPhone at its own games, we're excited about new security updates. We've just seen a preview of the innovation.

In fact, the latest revelations from the Android 15 beta that's currently making rounds surpasses the iPhone with neat new security features.

More from FORBES Google's new cellular tracking defenses revealed for Pixel users By Zak Doffman

This update is an app quarantine. One area where Android still lags behind the iPhone is app defense malware and device infections. Although Google offers Play Protect and powers the Play Store, malicious apps still manage to find a way through.

Quarantine is a middle ground between letting potentially dangerous apps run amok on your device and removing them completely. Instead, Android isolates apps much like sandboxing them, locking them away and preventing them from accessing data or features that could harm users, without resorting to deletion.

This doesn't seem like a significant change. However, the removal is so drastic that it requires a high bar before Play Protect automatically removes it. This is not the case with quarantine. This means the system can operate faster and more frequently.

This may initially be considered a soft delete, but it can evolve into a setting where Android blocks apps with troubling permissions or that appear to be out of character. Perhaps eventually users will be able to choose a general privacy/risk level and have the system behave accordingly.

Android 15 may introduce app isolation

Android Authority / Mishal Rahman

Android Authority reports that quarantined apps will have notifications disabled, disappear, and any ongoing activity will be stopped. In parallel, other apps will not be able to access the isolated app. This is important given that malware often involves apps working together and one app installing another.

As always, this is a pre-release preview and there is no guarantee that it will be included in the initial release of Android 15if. That said, this is in line with Google's general security and privacy enhancements currently in place.

Security updates like this one will further level the playing field between Android and iPhone, but all that could change in the fall when Apple releases iOS 18, and we're not sure what kind it will be in the first full release. You'll know exactly what AI will be built into.

While most of the expected excitement is related to new AI capabilities, there is also an important aspect here: security and privacy. Currently, Appleit appears to be sticking to on-device AI, as opposed to the hybrid model offered by Samsung Galaxy AI, which combines on-device and cloud.

Google has always erred more on the cloud side of its spectrum, and without the ability to touch the company's vast backend, its AI is quite limited. Therefore, the latest news that Google will combine its hardware and software teams, his Pixel and Android, into a new unified structure is interesting from an AI perspective.

More from FORBES Samsung issues important update to millions of Galaxy users By Zak Doffman

This isn't just limited to mobile. The Verge reports that the creation of a new team called Platforms and Devices will oversee all of Google's Pixel products, Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Photos, and more. But from a mobile perspective, this could lead to better coordination of device hardware and software around AI capabilities. This is a very Apple-like approach with very Apple-like privacy implications, assuming the push for on-device processing is guaranteed.

As mentioned previously, the potential privacy backlash that will occur after AI is pushed onto billions of devices is not yet understood, but there are some issues we have seen in recent years regarding app permissions and location/activity tracking. Following the advances made, this will be the next battleground.

Samsung has already been pushing the benefits of its hybrid approach from a privacy perspective, and this will likely put pressure on Google to do the same. When Apple joins the fray with iOS 18 later this year, we'll be assessing exactly how far Android and iPhone are, or whether this recent merger is here to stay…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/04/19/google-upgrade-samsung-s24-s23-pixel-towards-apple-iphone-15-pro-max/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos