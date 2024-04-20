Hackers change Google listing number for Minnesota plumbing company, 'feeling helpless'





RICHFIELD, Minn. — Many people use search engines to find companies to work on their homes, but how reliable is that information?

Southtown Plumbing, a family-owned company for 60 years, said hackers changed the phone number on its Google listing in an attempt to deceive potential customers.

“I feel really helpless,” Brent Fite, vice president of Southtown Plumbing, told WCCO investigators. “My anxiety level last week was like, I've never felt anxious in my life, but I do have anxiety.”

Veit said Google sent the company a special code on a postcard to “unlock” and update the list. Local police also told them there wasn't much they could do.

“This is not my area, so I called my web guy,” Veit said jokingly. “If you need plumbing, that's my area.”

When Southtown staff actually called the new number, a company claiming to be a major plumbing contractor answered the call, Fite said. When Southtown staff placed fake service calls, the callers offered to connect them to contractors in the Twin Cities, Fite said.

Mr. Fite then asked for the number of a contractor in Minnesota.

“That was one of the questions they couldn't answer,” he explained. “If you can’t provide a contractor number for a company here in Minnesota, don’t use that number.”

Vao Bang of the Better Business Bureau said the hacking allegations are an important reminder to consumers to always check everything.

“The BBB wants consumers to stay informed,” Bunn told WCCO Investigates. “This is a smart choice because you never know who will be calling, emailing, advertising, or social media.”

Mr. Bang also offered advice to small and medium-sized businesses on how to reduce the risk of being hacked in the future.

“Keep the lines of communication open with your customers,” she said. “Be transparent and share updates in a variety of ways.”

More from CBS News

Jonah Kaplan

Jonah Kaplan is an investigative reporter for WCCO and CBS News Minnesota, where he has built a reputation for balanced and thorough coverage of high-impact issues such as the economy, immigration, education, public safety and the military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/hackers-change-number-on-minnesota-plumbing-companys-google-listing-i-feel-helpless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos