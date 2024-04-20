Google adds new EV features to Google Maps





Google has announced new features in its Maps app designed to help EV drivers find charging stations, set to roll out “in the coming months.”

According to the Washington Post, the update includes tools to help drivers find chargers by providing real-time information about availability and charging speeds, tools to help drivers find charging stops on long drives, and more. It will include a tool that provides detailed instructions for finding chargers in parking lots and garages.

Some features use artificial intelligence, such as tools designed to help you navigate your property or garage to find chargers. Google says the app uses “Google Maps' AI-powered summaries that describe specific locations for chargers based on helpful information from user reviews” posted to the Maps app.

Google will now ask users to provide details about their experience, such as the type of plug they used and the wait time, when they leave a review.

Other features will first be available to EV drivers through the company's Google Built-In driver assistance software. For one, you can see nearby chargers on your in-car map and check port availability and speed in real time. Google says the feature will be rolled out globally.

Google also said it wants to help EV drivers plan complex trips in an easy way. The company is expanding Google Built-In's Maps feature to include multi-destination trips and suggest the best charging stations. Now, drivers will be able to plan their stops in advance, and Maps will suggest the best charging stops along the way based on the battery's charge level.

According to the Washington Post, these new Google features are aimed at addressing one of Americans' biggest concerns when owning an electric car: range anxiety. “Range concerns remain a major barrier to EV sales, especially for drivers who don't have homes,” the newspaper wrote.

The paper cited a 2023 Washington Post-University of Maryland poll that found that about half of people who do not currently drive an EV think it is “very” or “extremely” difficult to find a place to charge it. He said that

