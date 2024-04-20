News from the Innovation Summit – JOSH BERSIN





This week I attended the Workday Innovation Summit and there was a lot to discuss. The company, which just celebrated its 19th anniversary, is embarking on a major transformation. And it's not just product innovation that's happening, the company is significantly expanding its business model.

Workday remains a product-driven company

Much of Workday's success can be traced back to its focus on being “born for the cloud.” Rather than building business apps on a typical database-centric architecture, Workday developed its own object-oriented data system, integrated workflow system, and global security architecture from the ground up. No one expected the cloud to become so big that “superscalers” like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon would become the platform. Nor could we predict the emergence of global data governance, AI, or data and apps distributed across thousands of servers.

Well, Workday, led by Aneel Bhusri, has nailed it. And not only did they sell architecture, they also sold “Power of One.” In Workday, unlike other ERP business systems, all applications are designed to work together. No acquisitions, no integrations, no open systems required. All you need is a beautifully designed, easy to use, and scalable enterprise application. (I found it reminded me of the iPhone back in the day: beautiful, easy to use, and sealed.)

This “beautiful walled garden” served Workday well. While Oracle, SAP, and other vendors have struggled to redesign their client-server applications and fill in the gaps, Workday has grown like wildfire and now has over $7.3 billion in recurring revenue and 10,000 million yen in recurring revenue. is a global ERP vendor with more than 1,000 enterprise and mid-market customers. A brand known for trust, customer focus and quality. And all this happened with the founding team, most of which still remained.

Last year, Workday co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri decided it was time to step back, and the company hired Carl Eschenbach as CEO. And now things are starting to change. The company is becoming a “market-driven” business.

Workday's focus on being “product-led” has been both good and bad. Workday wasn't easy to integrate, had few APIs for developers, and the company had a limited number of partners. As part of its mission to be pure, Workday has prevented many vendors from “partnering” and forced integrators to pay high fees and certify dedicated teams. This “scarcity” strategy created high demand and high prices, and customers actually appreciated it.

Everything was fine until things started changing. Today, with many competing vendors at every level of the ERP stack, Workday is becoming more viable. And, as explained below, they're changing their message from “The Power of One” to “Workday is a platform.”

Workday is becoming a market-driven company

Ho Chi Minh City and the financial market are complex. There are many submarkets, application areas, and industry solutions to address. A human resources system designed for a large hospital system is unlikely to need the same functionality as a system for a global insurance company. Workday began to realize that even though its systems were integrated and capable, they couldn't keep up.

And within the HR department itself, there are hundreds of vendors selling recruiting tools, career systems, learning platforms, engagement tools, mobile apps, benefits, and data analytics systems. And each of these submarkets is being transformed by AI. (Future research on talent intelligence, for example, will show how fragmented this is.)

Workday was struggling to keep up. The company embarked on a series of acquisitions (including Platfora, Mediacore, Adaptive Insights, VNDLY, Peakon, and HiredScore). This forced the product team to focus on user interface and architectural integration, which slowed down feature expansion somewhat. And many partners who wanted Workday integration (as requested by customers) were ignored.

Under Karl's leadership, everything is changing. Workday is now fully open to partners, ISVs, resellers, and industry solutions. Almost 25% of the entire Innovation Summit focused on Workday's open partner strategy. And the big message was this. Workday is a platform, not a system.

What does this mean? So when you buy Workday, you're buying an iPhone-like platform. It works amazingly well, is secure, and supports a suite of industry apps to help you build a total solution. This worked for Apple and Salesforce, and it could work for Workday as well. SAP has similar services, but the level of integration is much more complex. This will allow Workday to penetrate deeper into new areas and submarkets. (Workday highlighted new integrations with companies like Shiftwizard in healthcare, Auditoria and Kyriba in finance, and many others. These aren't just relationships with ISVs. Workday also resells Auditoria and Kyriba. Masu.

But that's not all.

Workday unveils AI strategy

At last year's event, Workday really stumped on AI. They kept waving their arms around us and telling us about “Workday AI,” but it didn't make much sense. Well, now that they've figured it out, let's briefly explain.

Businesses don’t want AI per se, and they definitely don’t want crowd-sourced data that creates legal risks. They want AI solutions that process their own data.

Well, Workday is currently embarking on a range of AI capabilities, each delivered through its own “micro-LLM” trained on the company's own data. (Very similar to how our AI HR expert his assistant, Galileo, implements it.) Also, for larger AI capabilities, a global LLM with local weights and biases for each client. using. (This is similar to how Microsoft Copilot works.) Corporate data thus trains a “version” of Workday without sharing the data with anyone else.

In some cases (such as Skills Cloud), customers can choose to share their data anonymously. This will allow Workday to build a “global skills database” that everyone can share. Workday is now entering this “talent intelligence” market, as vendors like Eightfold, Lightcast, and Draup are doing this at scale (far beyond Workday's current scale). (Lightcast is now a Workday Skills Cloud partner.)

Many of these features are simple (such as rewriting job descriptions and matching invoices to purchase orders) but powerful. You'll now see little AI icons throughout Workday to help you complete tasks. In fact, Workday has already redesigned about 280 different tasks for a total of about 2,000 tasks.

Customers often say that Workday is difficult to use, primarily because the system is so complex. These AI-enhanced experiences gradually make the system more “iPhone-like.”

Many new talent features

Now that the product team has a strong foundational architecture, they are excited about developing features. For example, Workday is introducing a new “Intelligent Job Architecture Hub” to help companies simplify and improve job titles, levels, descriptions, and skills. (It also shows trending skills in the external market.) Everyone will be using this.

Workday Talent Marketplace is not yet widely used, but it is powered by HiredScore. Employees can receive messages in Teams or Slack with job recommendations. This is an example of the new buzzword for AI systems: “orchestration.” (Imagine an AI booking a trip that includes hotels, flights, cars, etc.)

Workday Manager Hub now shows managers detailed employee engagement data (Peakon currently has over 800 million responses) and helps them initiate performance coaching based on feedback from other employees Provide managers with “conversation starters.”

The focus is on temporary, gig, and contract workers. For the first time, Workday can address the needs of most professional services businesses (including pricing projects based on staff pricing), healthcare and retail (AI-powered schedule and shift management), and many deskless workers. I was convinced. Healthcare and retail turned out to be Workday's two biggest industries, so these talent-constrained industries are now great markets.

A brief explanation of HiredScore. The company uses AI to show recruiters the best people for the job, explain the reasons for their decisions, and uses this data to automatically find and source internal candidates. We have built a human resources orchestration system. While this type of technology is widely used in systems such as his Eightfold, Beamery, and Phenom, the HiredScore system is more workflow-oriented. Recruiters love it and it significantly improves the speed, quality, and internal mobility of hiring.

By the way, despite many complaints from users, Workday Recruiting is starting to dominate the ATS market. His 4,000+ customers are becoming more of a “safe purchase” as companies streamline their old ATS systems.

As David Somers (Chief Product Officer) put it, HiredScore is an acquisition that “keeps on giving.” In other words, HiredScore's AI team will now work with Workday's Skills Cloud team to evolve and improve its systems. Skills Cloud had a beautiful vision and name, but its success was limited. With HiredScore's support (and founder and CEO Athena Karp's leadership), this system will gain even more traction. (This includes more content partnerships and a broader set of tools.)

This means that Workday's recruiting system – one of the most important business systems in today's talent shortages – is highly integrated with the internal mobility and job architecture systems that our customers crave. I still believe systems like Eightfold and Gloat are much more advanced, but Workday is catching up.

Management culture and trust

And then there's the biggest problem of all. That's Workday leadership. I talked to Karl Eschenbach for a while and he has a completely different personality than Anil Bhosri. Karl clearly wants Workday to pursue new markets: new geographies (EMEA, Asia, Japan), new industries (healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail), mid-market segments, and channels for his partners. . Workday is currently actively seeking resellers, mid-market integrators, and ISVs to complete the solution.

As always, Workday's leadership team is highly aligned and more pragmatic. Many times when I've attended Workday events, I've noticed a bit of arrogance at the top. Like all successful software companies, when things are going well, it's easy to think you're always right.

I think this has changed. In fact, I found Workday to be humble, attentive to new issues, and open to new ideas, new partners, and self-examination. To me, this is a bullish sign. And from top to bottom, the company is focused on trust, AI safety, and customer service.

Another thing I'd like to point out is the idea of ​​”Workday as a platform.” The company now realizes that this unique and business-optimized system can no longer be sold as a beautiful walled garden. The company has built a large set of easy-to-use development tools, expanded APIs, and programs to attract software developers, partners, and integrators. Now, when a customer requests a feature, Workday can look for a reseller or embedding partner. The company is losing its mindset of “If we don't build it, we don't trust it.”

I also think this leadership team really likes each other. As many of you know, team culture is extremely important in the technology industry. The landscape is changing so quickly, there are so many competitors, and companies need to keep pace. I feel like everyone really understands what's going on.

growth potential

Will Workday accelerate its growth beyond a respectable 17% annually? Well, the company has its challenges. Many of our traditional customers have a wealth of advanced tools around Workday, and I know of large companies that are switching to SAP. And despite all its new features, Workday is an old, complex, and rigid system.

That being said, I think the company has managed the transformation well. Let's see how this all plays out.

