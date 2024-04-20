Here's one reason why the $20 Chromecast with Google TV is a great choice





Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Generally, I would never recommend purchasing a streaming device with the highest resolution of 1080p. Even if for some reason you don't have a 4K TV yet — I'm not judging. There are plenty of good reasons — you might have a 4K TV in the future. At that point, it's probably best not to have to buy new hardware until you absolutely need it. Spend the extra $30 and buy him the 4K version now.

But it's hard to turn down the $20 Chromecast with Google TV HD.

I don't use this on my main TV. When it comes to the TV I watch most often, whether it's in my living room, bedroom, or wherever, I think it's worth spending a few extra bucks to buy the best streaming device. Not everything you've ever watched will be available in 4K resolution. And there's also the argument that you might not even notice the difference. (We've long argued that a good 1080p stream is better than a bad 4K stream.)

If there's just one use case for a $20 streaming device, it's this. Put it in your travel bag and leave it there. Please do not take it with you when you return home. It's an on-the-go streaming device and nothing more.

It's traveling quite a distance. Whether it's traveling long distances for work (luckily not as often as I used to) or short local trips for my kids' soccer tournaments, I've lived well out of the bag. The novelty wears off quickly, especially when it comes to the quality of TVs in hotel rooms. A little normalcy of being able to watch channels on your streaming service of choice goes a long way.

In fact, Chromecast With Google TV (full 4K version) has been in my tote bag for a long time. There are several reasons for that. One is that it's small. The dongle, remote control and charger don't take up much space. (Kudos to anyone who chose a plug where the plug folds into the main body of the power supply.)

The second reason, and perhaps the most important, is that it doesn't cost a lot of money. That's about a third of the price of the Apple TV 4K, the platform I use at home. The trade-off of not having 4K for a few hours at a hotel is something I'm willing to make. Eventually, you'll be in a hurry to check out and accidentally leave your Chromecast connected to your hotel room TV. It hasn't happened yet, knock on wood. But even if that happens, you'll only be able to withdraw $50.

Or, take advantage of this $20 Chromecast sale and only get two Hamiltons.

