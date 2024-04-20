Pishon Health launches innovation incubator to support African health tech innovators





Pishon Health, Africa’s leading healthcare innovation incubator, has announced the launch of its Social Innovation Incubator Program.

This 12-week program provides the training, mentorship, and potential funding needed to transform your healthcare vision into a successful reality while addressing each continent's most pressing healthcare challenges. It aims to support innovators in developing leading solutions.

Africa's health tech market is projected to exceed $11 billion by 2025, highlighting the huge potential for innovation and growth in the region.

Pishon Health aims to help healthcare innovators capitalize on this opportunity by providing a dynamic hub for African innovators to develop, refine and scale up innovative solutions. “Africa faces significant challenges in healthcare,” said Mopelola Lauretta Ajegbir, founder of Pichon Health.

“But this continent is also full of talented innovators developing solutions specifically tailored to address these problems. Our incubator program is designed to fill the gap and to foster innovation and help them realize their full potential.”

Pishon Health will help these innovators access up to $100,000 worth of mentorship, capital, and advisory services to help them navigate the complexities of developing and scaling locally relevant solutions. .

The newly announced incubator will serve as a key catalyst to develop and advance the next generation of African innovators who will shape the future of healthcare.

Pishon Health's Social Innovation Incubator offers unique programs specifically tailored to the African context.

The program addresses continent-specific healthcare challenges and ensures solutions have real-world impact.

Participants will receive guidance from experienced experts in healthcare and social entrepreneurship. The program focuses on practical skill development with a focus on business model refinement, proposal techniques, and partnership strategies.

Finally, the incubator fosters an ongoing community and connects participants with a network of alumni for continued collaboration and growth.

In this program, you will work in a variety of health technology fields including infectious diseases, medical workforce shortages, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), climate change and health impacts, mental health, medical product development, maternal and child health, and health data management. We're looking for innovators. .

“We believe that African-led innovation holds the key to unlocking a healthier future for the continent,” said Ifeoluwa Ojo, co-founder of Pichon Health.

“We invite all passionate health tech entrepreneurs to join our incubator and be part of this transformative movement.”

The first group of Pishon Health's incubator program is scheduled to launch in July with early-stage innovators from Africa.

Throughout the three-month program, participants will benefit from personalized mentorship from experienced professionals and seasoned entrepreneurs, and the potential to secure up to $10,000 in investment to drive innovation. there is.

Featured image: Mopelola Ajegbile, Founder, Pishon Health

