New Sony TV, next Xbox, Sonic 3 cast, Meta Quest 2 price cuts

This week, I can finally reveal that Kevin and I watched some of the best TV of 2024 at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles. Surprisingly, Sony's mini LED TVs like the BRAVIA 9 and BRAVIA 7 are gaining traction. The reason is that the local dimming and brightness of these sets is very good, comparable to and in some cases even better than OLED. The new Bravia 8 OLED is still very impressive. Given the technology behind Sony's flagship mini-LED TVs, I'm sure he may have to switch to mini-LED before the PS5 Pro launches at the end of the year.

There's still time for TCL, Roku, and Hisense to change my mind. And the new 2024 LG and Samsung OLEDs will be available for review soon. stay tuned.

As always, if you need to save money, especially if you paid your taxes this week, we're kicking off a 10-episode roundup with some discounts and a little humor (check out our 10-episode newsletter this week Thanks to Adam for this) I worked out the complicated numbers for shortcut costs).

April 23rd (Tuesday) Rabbit R1 AI device launch (we look forward to seeing you)

Thursday, April 25th: Sand Land Release Date – Pre-Order Now

Friday, April 26th: Stellar Blade Release Date – Now accepting pre-orders

Friday, May 3: Seinfels: Unfrosted premieres on Netflix

Tuesday, May 14th: Google IO Keynote (1pm ET)

Tuesday, May 21: Senuas Saga: Hellblade 2 release date

Friday, May 24: Furiosa: The Mad Max Saga opens in theaters

Monday, June 3rd: Computex begins in Taipei (come join us)

Monday, June 10: Apple WWDC 2024 Keynote

Friday 14th June: UEFA Euro 2024 begins

July 26th (Friday): Summer Olympics begins

Sony has overhauled its TV and soundbar lineup for 2024, clarified its naming policy, and now it's better. Everything now falls under the company's existing Bravia brand, making it easier to parse the product lineup.

Sony is focusing on mini LED TVs this year, but OLED and LED options are still available. Mini LED TVs have significantly increased dimming zones and overall brightness, as well as improved viewing angles.

Additionally, Sony has downsized its speaker bar lineup while improving sound. This year, you can choose from two new Bravia soundbars and two new wireless speakers. Read our roundup to learn about all the new home entertainment products in Sony's 2024 lineup.

learn more

Sony Bravia Mini LED TV

Sony BRAVIA OLED TV

Sony Bravia LED TV

Sony Bravia soundbar and speakers

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on the next generation of Xbox and is focused on delivering the biggest technological leap in a generation. This comes in the ears of Xbox fans who may be wondering about Microsoft's future commitment to gaming, especially since the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are losing out to Sony's PS5 in terms of sales. It's probably music.

But what can we expect from the new Xbox consoles? We've dug into every detail to give you a comprehensive breakdown of the future of Xbox.

learn more

Microsoft is ready to provide competition to the inevitable PS6

The company has confirmed that it is working on the next generation console

It also promised that this would be the biggest technological leap in history.

The next Xbox could be released in 2026

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year, with its star-studded cast bringing the voice of the film's new antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog, to Hollywood's biggest stars. There is also a possibility that a star will be acquired.

Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in John Wick, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Matrix, will reportedly voice the antihero character, which seems like a good fit. Paramount has declined to comment on the rumors, but Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have since confirmed the news.

Keanu Reeves may play Shadow the Hedgehog in the next Sonic movie

Hedo joins a star-studded cast that includes Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz

After a controversial release, the Sonic movie became a huge hit with audiences

Sonics' character model was originally downright weird, but thankfully that's changed

Image credit: Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics has announced the next generation of humanoid robots. This is a fully electric Atlas robot that can twist, twist and turn into a nightmare. The new Atlas is based on decades of research, and Boston Dynamics hopes the new robot lineup can solve some of the industry's toughest challenges.

Whether you're impressed or scared by the fast-approaching future of robots, Boston Dynamics continues to lead the way. See Atlas in action in the video above.

Boston Dynamics unveils latest robot

It's a huge improvement over Atlas' already impressive robot.

New Atlas models are fully electric and have a wider range of motion

Hyundai invests in Boston Dynamics to support car manufacturing

Sony has instructed developers to prepare for the release of its new game console, the PS5 Pro. Developers have been told that all games submitted for certification after August must be compatible with PS5 Pro, which means the console is still heading towards a holiday 2024 release date. This suggests that things are going well.

Games designed for PS5 Pro will be focused on improving ray tracing performance for existing and upcoming PS5 games, and will need to demonstrate resolution and frame rate improvements to earn the PS5 Pro Enhanced tag. there is.

read more

Another PS5 Pro leak suggests an announcement could be coming soon

Leaked specifications for the console have been confirmed by another source

Developers are told to prepare for PS5 Pro and design games to take advantage of the new hardware

The more powerful PS5 will be released this holiday season

Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix when mailing DVDs was the norm.

Netflix turned a grand old age of 26 this week. Streamers have become a staple in almost every household and have had a huge impact on the entertainment industry as we know it. What started as a rental service in 1998 has now gone on to become the number one streaming platform in the world. Although there have been countless competitors since then, Netflix remains the service of choice for many thanks to its extensive library of shows and exclusives.

Netflix was founded in August 1997, but didn't launch its website until April 14, 1998.

We launched the monthly subscription concept in September 1999.

The company offered Blockbuster to buy it for $50 million in 2000, but Blockbuster declined the offer.

Netflix will have approximately 260 million paid members as of the end of 2023

Meta has made its popular Meta Quest 2 headset even more appealing with a permanent price reduction. You can buy the 128GB Meta Quest 2 for just $199, and the company has also reduced prices on many of the best accessories for the headset.

Meta recently released Meta Quest 3 for $499, and Quest 2 is clearly in demand. It's also a great entry point for people who are interested in VR but don't want to invest a huge amount of money just to try it out.

Buy now from Walmart

Meta has permanently reduced the price of the 128GB Meta Quest 2 to $199

We've also reduced the prices of many headset accessories.

Meta Quest 2 can be used for home fitness, gaming, 2D entertainment, and more.

You don't need a TV, console, battery pack, or worry about wiring.

Adobe has integrated new Firefly-generated AI technology into the all-new Adobe Express mobile app. For the first time, you can create text-to-images, generative fill, text effects, and text-to-templates on your mobile device using Firefly AI.

Adobe hopes the new Express app will meet the demand for easier content creation and productivity from TikTok, Instagram, and other social sites.

New Adobe Express app is available for free on Android and iOS devices

The app helps creators accelerate the ideation, creation, and publication of content on the go.

With Adobe Firefly AI, you can create new images with text prompts, use generative fill to insert, delete, and replace people, and create text effects.

AI now allows you to create eye-catching content quickly and easily

Thanks to generous tax incentives, it was almost confirmed that Amazon was working on a second season of its wildly successful Fallout TV show, and now the news has been confirmed. Vault Dwellers can still look forward to Fallout.

To our incredibly talented showrunners Geneva and Graham, to our amazing cast, Todd and James, and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon, and the amazing team at Amazon who have been so incredibly supportive of this show. Kudos to you. Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said they can't wait to make the world explode again.

learn more

Amazon's Fallout TV is back for another season

The show was well received by critics and viewers alike.

The video game adaptation had a budget of $153 million.

Please note that you will have to pay an additional fee to remove ads from Prime Video

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theshortcut.com/p/tech-news-april-20-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

