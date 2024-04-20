Google and Disney bring a new era to Hudson Square





Hudson Square, once a sleepy neighborhood in Manhattan, has recently gained attention with the opening of Google's New York headquarters in St. John's Terminal in February.

Google likes to be on the cutting edge of technology. But the company may be cashing in on a decades-long trend and another giant building a 1.3 million-square-foot office nearby.

In 2018, Disney began moving to Hudson Square for the first time, leaving New York's longtime Upper West Side location. In December of the same year, Google expanded its leasing footprint in the neighborhood, purchasing the St. John's Terminal at 550 Washington Street in September 2021 for $2.1 billion.

Google has already opened a new office, and Disney's 22-story headquarters at 7 Hudson Square is nearing completion, according to New York YIMBY.

The two office projects were a major vote of confidence in a long-forgotten area with a history as the center of the city's printing industry.

Twenty years ago, the nearby semi-industrial brick-and-mortar buildings scared off office tenants. But the same building appealed to a different kind of tenant.

Frank Wallach, Colliers' managing director of research and business development, said these buildings, which were highly attractive to manufacturing decades ago, were ideal for the growing technology sector.

As these young technology companies moved in, the identity of the neighborhood and the health of the office market changed.

Asking rents rose 10% from 2011 to 2019, one of the fastest increases in the city over the past decade. The neighborhood's average asking rent is $81.81 per square foot, one of the highest in the city. Now, it's not just young startups looking for space in the neighborhood.

Governor Kathy Hochul said this at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Google's new location.

The latest example is Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate, which unveiled ambitious plans for One Grand in March. The partners plan a 28-story office tower with 431,000 square feet of space on the site.

Of course, the district faces the same office woes as the rest of the city. According to Colliers, its availability is more than 19%. But the outlook remains much brighter than it was just 15 years ago.

We've been thinking: Will more companies follow Google and Disney and move to Hudson Square? Send a note to [email protected].

closing time

Homes: Friday's most expensive home sale was a 4,300-square-foot condominium apartment at 551 West 21st Street, 15A in Chelsea for $14.5 million. Tyler Whitman from The Agency had the list.

Commercial: The biggest commercial sale of the day was $24.9 million at 501 Seaview Avenue in Staten Island. Staten Island University Hospital was the purchaser of his 49,000 square foot facility.

newcomer to the market

The highest price for a residential property on the market was $21.5 million for a 4,500-square-foot Sponsored Unit at 760 Madison Avenue in Lenox Hill. Douglas Elliman's Sabrina Saltiel and Madeline Hult Elghanayan are on the list.

leveling the earth

The largest new construction application was filed for a 32,000-square-foot, seven-story mixed-use project at 28-03 8th Street in Astoria. Angelo Ng & Anthony Ng Architects Studio applied for the permit.

Matthew Elo

What we learned: In the early 20th century, an entrepreneur named George C. Boldt sought to build a castle on Hart Island in the Thousand Islands region of New York. However, Bolt abandoned this plan due to the early death of his wife in 1904. The unfinished structure remained untouched for 70 years until the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority purchased the island. Since then, he has spent more than $50 million restoring the castle and completing unfinished parts.

Elsewhere in New York

At least 100 protesters were arrested Thursday during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Columbia University, The New York Times reported. University Rector Nemat Shafik said he called the police against the demonstrators due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the protests. Students and other organizers set up about 50 tents on the campus' central lawn Wednesday, an action that could violate the campus protest policy the school rolled out in February.

Cadman Towers, a co-op complex in Brooklyn Heights, will be converted into a city-sponsored affordable housing co-op through a tax abatement approved by the City Council. The move is intended to generate cash from the sale of apartments, address the building's $62 million debt burden and finance repairs.

Just when you thought Times Square couldn't get any better, the neighborhood will soon be home to the world's tallest hot dog statue. An artist is planning a 65-foot-tall exhibit called “Hot Dogs in the City,” according to local television station WPIX.

